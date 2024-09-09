Tennis

US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory

Taylor Fritz also registered impressive victories against Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud on his route to the final

Taylor Fritz is "sorry" for loss in US Open final.
Taylor Fritz said he was "sorry" he could not provide home victory in the US Open after losing in straight sets to world number one Jannik Sinner in the final. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

It has been 21 years since an American claimed the US Open title when Andy Roddick won in straight sets in 2003 against Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Fritz became the first American to reach the final since Roddick lost to Roger Federer in 2006, after beating Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals.

He also registered impressive victories against Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud on his route to the final.

Yet he came up short against the reigning Australian Open champion, losing 6-3 6-4 7-5 in the final in front of a home crowd at Flushing Meadows.

"Thanks to the fans. Being an American at the US Open is incredible, feeling the love all week," said Fritz after the final.

"I know we've been waiting for a champion for a long time, so I'm sorry I couldn't get it done this time, but I'm going to keep working and, hopefully, the next time."

Fritz became the second-oldest American (26 years and 313 days) in the Open era to reach a maiden men's singles final at a grand slam.

"It's been an amazing two weeks and congrats to Jannik, he played a great match. It was really impressive, he was too good," he added.

