Tennis

Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad

Rafael Nadal was beaten by Alexander Zverev in the first round at French Open in May, then chose to skip Wimbledon as he prepares to play at the Paris Olympics

Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal pose together after their win
info_icon

Rafael Nadal was victorious on his first outing since May, teaming up with Casper Ruud to beat second seeds Guido Andreozzi and Miguel Reyes-Varela in the Nordea Open doubles at Bastad. (More Tennis News)

Returning to the clay in Sweden for the first time since he won the singles title as a teenager in 2005, Nadal looked comfortable alongside the world number nine.

French Open 2024: Rafael Nadal - Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Rafael Nadal Vs Leo Borg, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Swedish Open 2024 Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

He hit one tremendous forehand winner early in the second set as the star-studded pairing triumphed 6-1 6-4 in 70 minutes.

Speaking alongside Ruud after the match, Nadal said: "It's a pleasure playing with a good friend and an amazing player like Casper here in Bastad.

"Personally, I am happy and I think it was a good match. We played quite well for the first time we played together and I'm happy to be back here after almost 20 years.

"I have great memories from this place from 2003, 2004 and 2005, so I am enjoying this week and hopefully I can keep going."

Nadal will open his singles campaign at the competition on Tuesday, with home hope Leo Borg his first opponent at the ATP 250 event.

