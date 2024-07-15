Rafael Nadal Vs Leo Borg, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Swedish Open 2024 Match

Rafael Nadal will face Leo Borg in the first round (round of 32) of the Swedish Open tennis tournament on Tuesday, July 16th. (More Tennis News)
Nadal, after confirming his participation for the 2024 Olympic Games will take the Bastad event as a test on clay before making the trip to Paris.
Leo Borg, on the other hand, will look to take all the experience playing the 22-time Grand Slam champion and comes into the fixture after an ATP Challenger in Germany.
When is the Swedish Open 2024, Rafael Nadal Vs Leo Borg Round of 32 Match?
The Swedish Open 2024, Rafael Nadal Vs Leo Borg Round of 32 Match is scheduled for Tuesday, 16 July. The match is expected to start at 1:30 pm IST.
Where will the Swedish Open 2024, Rafael Nadal Vs Leo Borg Round of 32 match be played?
The Rafael Nadal Vs Leo Borg Round of 32 match will be played at Bastad Tennis Stadium.
Where can you watch Swedish Open 2024, Rafael Nadal Vs Leo Borg Round of 32 match?
The Swedish Open 2024, Rafael Nadal Vs Leo Borg match will not be telecast live in India. The Live streaming for the same will be available on Tennis Tv.