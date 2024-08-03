Paris Olympics: Qinwen Zheng Makes History With Victory Over Donna Vekic

Qinwen Zheng claimed a historic victory over Donna Vekic at the Paris Olympics as she won gold in the women's singles. (More Tennis News)
China's Zheng, who ousted world number one and three-time reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek at Roland-Garros en route to the final, prevailed 6-2 6-3 in Saturday's final.
It makes the 21-year-old the first Asian-born player to win gold in the women's or men's singles at the Games since tennis was first introduced to the Olympics in 1896.
Zheng started the encounter fiercely, earning an early break in the second game and raced into a 3-0 lead on Court PhilippeChatrier.
The world number seven would stay in cruise control for the remainder of the opener, seeing out her service games before ending the set with another break.
Zheng threatened to take the match away from Vekic in double quick time as she again found a swift break of serve in the second set.
Croatia's Vekic responded well, though, hitting back by reeling off back-to-back games.
However, a break at the fourth time of asking to make it 5-3 proved decisive for Zheng, who duly served out to clinch gold.
Data Debrief:
Zheng's triumph saw her become the second player to win the women's singles at the Olympics on clay after Jennifer Capriati (1992), since the sport's reintroduction to the Games in 1988.
She has now won 28 matches out of 36 (77.77) on the surface since the start of 23. Among players with 10+ matches played on clay in that time, only three have a better win percentage - Swiatek (91.7%), Elena Rybakina (85.2%) and Aryna Sabalenka (80.6%).
Zheng is the first Chinese player in the Open Era to claim a medal in the women's or men's singles at the Olympics, while she also joined an elite list of women to have reached the finals of the Olympics and the Australian Open in the same season.
Steffi Graf (1988), Justine Henin (2004), Maria Sharapova (2012) and Angelique Kerber (2016) are the other players to have achieved that feat.