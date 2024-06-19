Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Named In Serbia Squad

Novak Djokovic is set to compete in the Olympic Games after being named in Serbia's squad for the tennis tournament. (More Tennis News)
The 24-time grand slam champion will target a gold medal for the first time, with his appearance in Paris set to be his fifth at the Olympics.
Djokovic won a 2008 bronze medal in Beijing after losing to eventual winner Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals before beating James Blake for third place.
He came fourth at London 2012 after suffering defeats to Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Porto in the final stages and lost early at Rio 2016 before narrowly missing out on a medal in Tokyo three years ago, with Alexander Zverev and Pablo Carreno Busta getting the better of him to end a historic bid for a Golden Slam.
Djokovic, 37, said in April that winning an elusive gold medal was a priority for him this year, but there was some uncertainty over his participation after he withdrew from the French Open before his quarter-final match this month through injury.
The Serbian suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee and underwent surgery but now looks to be on track to return to Roland-Garros for the Games, with Dusan Lajovic also selected for Serbia.
"Team Serbia for Paris 2024 got new representatives," the Serbian Olympic Committee announced.
"Tennis players Novak Djokovic and Dusan Lajovic fulfilled the requirements, according to the ATP ranking, and confirmed their performance at the Olympic Games."
Djokovic's involvement in the men's tournament comes as a boost for the Paris Games after some high-profile female players like Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur and Emma Raducanu announced they would not be participating.
The Olympic tennis tournaments are scheduled to run from July 27 until August 4.
It is not yet known whether Djokovic will be able to participate at Wimbledon, which takes place before the Olympics.
Wimbledon begins on July 1 and Djokovic is a seven-time champion at the event, just one title behind the men's singles record held by Roger Federer.
Djokovic lost an epic final to Carlos Alcaraz at last year's Wimbledon.