Tennis

Paris Games: Djokovic To Battle Alcaraz For Gold In Olympics Showdown - Data Debrief

The Serbian won 6-4 6-2 at Roland-Garros, where he also defeated Rafael Nadal en route to reaching the final

Novak Djokovic, Tennis, Paris Olympics 2024
Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz with gold on the line in Paris
info_icon

Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the men's singles at the Paris Olympics. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Djokovic, having seen Alcaraz dispatch Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets, made light work of Lorenzo Musetti in Friday's second semi-final to qualify for an Olympics singles showpiece match for the first time in his incredible career.

The Serbian won 6-4 6-2 at Roland-Garros, where he also defeated Rafael Nadal en route to reaching the final.

Now, Nadal's compatriot Alcaraz stands in between Djokovic and his first gold medal, who previously claimed bronze at the 2008 Games.

Djokovic will also have revenge on his mind, with Sunday's showdown coming just three weeks after the 37-year-old lost to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

The pair's head-to-head record stands at three wins apiece.

Data Debrief: Three of a kind

In reaching his maiden Olympic gold medal match, Djokovic became just the third player to reach the singles final after turning 30 since tennis returned to the Games in 1988.

It is quite the illustrious list, with Djokovic joining Serena Williams and his old foe Roger Federer, who both reached the respective men's and women's finals in London 12 years ago.

Should he triumph against Alcaraz, Djokovic will become just the fifth player to complete a career golden slam, which includes winning all four grand slams and a singles Olympic gold medal.

Only Stefanie Graf, Andre Agassi, Nadal and Williams have previously done so.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: India, Sri Lanka Play Out Historic 44th Tie In Colombo
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
  5. Eon Morgan Backs 'One Of The Best In World' Brendon Mccullum To Be England's White-ball Coach
Football News
  1. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri Delivers Honest Opinion On India's Olympics 'Reality' - Video
  2. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  3. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  4. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
  5. Football Transfers: Premier League Side Fulham Sign Emile Smith Rowe From Arsenal For Club Record Fee
Tennis News
  1. Paris Games: Djokovic To Battle Alcaraz For Gold In Olympics Showdown - Data Debrief
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final Match On TV And Online
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Bounces Back To Take Bronze In Women's Singles Event - Data Debrief
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Alcaraz Reaches Final - In Pics
  5. Queen's Club Honour Andy Murray By Renaming Centre Court
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Says Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill A 'Direct Threat To Freedom Of Speech'
  2. With SC Deadline For Holding Polls On Sept 30, EC Team To Visit J&K On Aug 8
  3. Centre Cuts Short BSF DG, Special DG's Tenure, Sends Them Back To State Cadres
  4. Over 120 Vehicles Gutted In Fire At Delhi Police's Impounding Yard
  5. Wayanad Landslides: Where Rescue Operations, Death Toll Stand On Day 4 | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  3. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  4. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  5. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
US News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  4. What Business Strategy Is Behind Intel’s Plan To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce?
  5. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
World News
  1. 'Doesn't Help': Biden On Hamas Leader Haniyeh's Killing Affecting Ceasefire Talks
  2. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  3. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  4. Turkey Blocks Instagram For 'Censoring' Content Linked To Hamas Chief Haniyeh's Death
  5. Pakistan: Senior Leader Of Imran Khan’s Party Shot Dead In Lahore
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: France Vs Argentina Men's Football QF; Angela Carini Offers Apology To Imane Khelif
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI