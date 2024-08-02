Tennis

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Felix Auger-Aliassime To Reach Final - Data Debrief

The Spaniard wasted no time booking his place in the gold-medal match, cruising through 6-1 6-1 in just 76 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Carlos Alcaraz, Tennis, Paris Olympics 2024
Carlos Alcaraz reaches the Olympics final
Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the Olympic Games final with a dominant straight-sets win over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The Spaniard wasted no time booking his place in the gold-medal match, cruising through 6-1 6-1 in just 76 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Auger-Aliassime won the first game on his serve, but it was all one-way traffic after that, as Alcaraz won the next six in a row to take the first set in just 40 minutes.

Like in the first, the Canadian won his opening service game in the second set, but he had no answers as Alcaraz produced one of his best performances of the season.

Team Spain's Carlos Alcaraz - null
Paris Olympics: Alcaraz Rallies Past Paul To Reach Singles Semi-finals

BY Stats Perform

He did not face a single break point, winning the last five games in a row as he successfully earned two breaks of his own, dragging Auger-Aliassime from corner to corner with dynamic play.

Alcaraz, who has already won the French Open and Wimbledon this year, is now guaranteed a medal, and he will face either Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti in the showpiece.

Data Debrief: Is there any stopping Alcaraz?

It has already been a banner year for the 21-year-old, with two grand slams under his belt, and if he clinches gold, he will become just the second player alongside Rafael Nadal (2008) to win the French Open, Wimbledon and the Olympics in the same year.

He is also the second-youngest men's singles finalist at the Olympic Games in tennis history, older only than Robert LeRoy in St. Louis 1904, and the youngest since tennis returned to the Olympics schedule in 1988. 

Alcaraz has won each of his last 12 matches and is now just one match away from writing even more history. 

