Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online

Eight men remain as the battle to advance to the ATP Finals heats up. Find out everything you need to know as the final eight prepare to meet in the French capital

France's Ugo Humbert returns the ball to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during a third round match at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena. Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Paris Masters 2024 reaches the quarter-final stage with eight men standing in tennis' end of the season tournament that will conclude on November 3 at the City of Light. (More Tennis News)

The tourney is the final men's Masters 1000 of the season and last chance for the tennis players to bulk up their rankings. The five spots already secured are for the likes of Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Taylor Fritz.

Defending Paris Masters champion Novak Djokovic and the seven-time winner and Sinner, current world no 1, have withdrawn from the tournament. Sinner had already qualified for the ATP Finals.

Paris Masters 2024: Quarter-final match-ups

Friday, 1 November

Alexander Zverev (GER) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Holger Rune (DEN) vs. Alex de Minaur (AUS)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs. Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs. Karen Khachanov

Paris Masters 2024: Live Streaming

When and where will the ATP Paris Masters 2024 be played?

Paris Masters 2024 will be played indoors at the Accor Hotels Arena in Paris, France from Monday.  The quarter-finals are slated for November 1, and the semi-finals and final are on the following days.

Where will the ATP Paris Masters 2024 be telecast and live-streamed?

Paris Masters 2024 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

