"I am looking forward to stopping now", were the words of Andy Murray after his glittering tennis career came to an end at the Paris Olympics.
Murray's final tournament ended in the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros as he and Dan Evans were beaten in straight sets by American duo Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz.
The 37-year-old left Court Suzanne-Lenglen to a standing ovation as the curtain came down on a career that included three grand slam titles, as well as singles gold at both the London and Rio Games.
"I feel good. I have been ready for this moment for the last few months since I had the operation on my back," said Murray.
"I knew it was the right time and I feel lucky to come and compete here.
"I am grateful to Dan (Evans) for putting in the effort he did to give us a good chance of having a great run. I am looking forward to stopping now."
While Murray and Evans had pulled off miraculous recoveries against Japan’s Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel and Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the previous rounds, both Paul and Fritz proved to be a step too far.
The British pair were second best for much of the contest, despite showing signs of producing yet another comeback in the second set only for Fritz's strong service game to cinch victory for the Americans.
"I mean it was a great run and we lost to two top players today. They are both top tennis players, we would have had to play very well to win that match and we didn’t.
"We got into it at the end, but if we found that form earlier we could have caused them problems, but it wasn't to be.
"We did make the quarters, but if you get through that match you get an opportunity to win a medal."
Murray bows out having won 739 of his 1001 ATP Tour level matches, earning 46 singles titles across his career as well as spending 41 weeks as world number one.
But in true Murray fashion, he posted to X joking he never liked the sport he played for 18 years shortly after the defeat.