Shanghai Masters: Serbian Novak Djokovic Survives Jakub Mensik Scare To Reach Semi-Final

Novak Djokovic continued on his quest for a 100th ATP Tour level title by edging out Jakub Mensik in a thrilling quarter-final encounter at the Shanghai Masters. (More Tennis News)
Djokovic had to come from a set down to claim the triumph, eventually prevailing 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 6-4 in two hours and 19 minutes against his Czech opponent.
The pair settled into the contest quickly, trading blows throughout as Mensik served up seven of his 17 aces in the first set, with a tie-break deciding who would claim the early advantage.
Despite taking a three-point lead, Djokovic found himself behind heading into the second set after a valiant comeback from the 19-year-old.
But the Serbian responded emphatically, finding a break of serve in the second game before hammering home his advantage, taking the encounter the distance.
Djokovic was again able to find an early break in the decider, with Mensik able to prolong the inevitable in the ninth game having squandered three opportunities for game point.
However, the world number four sealed the win in style, serving up a love game to set up a tie with Taylor Fritz in the final four after the American's win over David Goffin earlier in the day.
Data Debrief: Djokovic closing in on landmark victory
One of only three to reach 50 or more semi-finals along with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, Djokovic has now reached his 78th ATP Masters 1000 semi-final - the most of any player since the format’s inception in 1990.
Including the Beijing Olympics, Djokovic remains undefeated in China against opponents ranked outside the ATP's top 20, moving to a record of 42-0 with his victory over Mensik.