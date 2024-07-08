Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will be eyeing a seventh successive Wimbledon quarter-final when takes on Holger Rune in the round of 16 match at on Monday, July 8 at Centre Court. (More Tennis News)
Chasing a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 25th Grand Slam crown, Djokovic overcame Australia’s Alexei Popyrin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) on Saturday to reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the 16th time.
On other hand, Rune defeated Quentin Halys 1-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the third round to book his place in the round of 16.
These two have met five times with the Serbian leading 3-2 in their head-to-head.
Here is everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin, Wimbledon 2024 Round 3 match live streaming
When to watch Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024 Round Of 16 Game?
The Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024 Round of 16 game will be played on Monday, July 8 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London at 9:15 PM IST (Estimated Time).
Where to watch Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024 Round Of 16 Game?
The tennis matches of the Wimbledon 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports network from the main draw onwards.
Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.
In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two.