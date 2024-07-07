Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Would Settle For Best-Of-3 In Early Rounds As 5-Setters Are 'Not Ideal'

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his third round match against Alexei Popyrin of Australia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his third round match against Alexei Popyrin of Australia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)