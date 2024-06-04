Novak Djokovic once again has to go the distance but is through to the French Open quarter-finals after a dramatic comeback victory against Francisco Cerundolo. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
At one point, the Serb, who finished his third-round match just after 3am on Sunday, looked down and out, but he rallied in style to earn a 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win after four hours and 39 minutes on Monday.
Djokovic looked fresh, cruising through the first set, but shortly into the second, he required treatment for what looked to be a knee problem.
The injury looked to be affecting him as Cerundolo responded well to going behind and stormed into a 2-1 lead after the third set.
Djokovic looked set to make an early exit when he found himself 2-4 down in the fourth, but he refused to surrender, breaking to drag it back to 4-4 before he forced a decider to level things up once more.
He was back to his best in the final set, easily seeing off the Argentinian to see up a meeting with Casper Ruud or Taylor Fritz in the next round.
Data Debrief: Making History
Djokovic continues to break records in his aim to win a record-extending 25th major crown and keep his world number one status. He has now reached the most quarter-finals in men's singles during the Open Era in Grand Slams (59), eclipsing Roger Federer's 58.
Not only that, but the 37-year-old has also recorded the most wins in Grand Slams during the Open Era (370).