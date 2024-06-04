Tennis

French Open: Djokovic Stretched To The Limit, But Overcomes Cerundolo To Enter QFs

Down two sets and a break of serve, Novak Djokovic rallied in style to earn a 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Francisco Cerundolo after four hours and 39 minutes at the French Open round of 16

Novak Djokovic.
info_icon

Novak Djokovic once again has to go the distance but is through to the French Open quarter-finals after a dramatic comeback victory against Francisco Cerundolo. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

At one point, the Serb, who finished his third-round match just after 3am on Sunday, looked down and out, but he rallied in style to earn a 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win after four hours and 39 minutes on Monday.

Djokovic looked fresh, cruising through the first set, but shortly into the second, he required treatment for what looked to be a knee problem.

The injury looked to be affecting him as Cerundolo responded well to going behind and stormed into a 2-1 lead after the third set.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning match point. - null
French Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Destroys Emma Navarro To Enter Roland Garros Quarter-Finals

BY Stats Perform

Djokovic looked set to make an early exit when he found himself 2-4 down in the fourth, but he refused to surrender, breaking to drag it back to 4-4 before he forced a decider to level things up once more.

He was back to his best in the final set, easily seeing off the Argentinian to see up a meeting with Casper Ruud or Taylor Fritz in the next round. 

Data Debrief: Making History

Djokovic continues to break records in his aim to win a record-extending 25th major crown and keep his world number one status. He has now reached the most quarter-finals in men's singles during the Open Era in Grand Slams (59), eclipsing Roger Federer's 58. 

Not only that, but the 37-year-old has also recorded the most wins in Grand Slams during the Open Era (370).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Will Jagan Mohan Reddy Win A 2nd Term? Vote Counting Starts At 8 AM
  2. Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Paid Rs 100 Crore To AAP Leaders, Says ED
  3. On Cam: Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra, 3 Dead
  4. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  5. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Responds To 'So-Called Trended Lingo': 'What A World We Live In'
  2. Singer Sonu Nigam Awarded Honorary Fellowship In UK
  3. Netflix Sets Date For 'Suits' Season Nine Premiere
  4. Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah Celebrate Birthday Of Twin Boys; Newly-Wed Arti Singh Loves It
  5. Kartik Aaryan Flaunts His Washboard Abs As He Does ‘Weight-Lifted Pull Ups’
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Gurbaz, Zadran Setting AFG Up For Big Total
  2. SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Anrich Nortje Not 'Looking Deep' At Career-Best Figures
  3. Germany 0-0 Ukraine: Euro 2024 Hosts Held In Stalemate
  4. England 3-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina, Friendly: Palmer Scores Debut Goal In Three Lions Win
  5. French Open: Djokovic Stretched To The Limit, But Overcomes Cerundolo To Enter QFs
World News
  1. Hawaii's Kīlauea Erupts After 50 Years, Map Shows Area Of Fissure: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park On High Alert
  2. Larry Allen Death: NFL Mourns The Loss Of Cowboys Legend At 52 Who 'Suddenly' Died While Vacationing In Mexico
  3. Gaza War: Israel Confirms Deaths Of Four More Hostages
  4. NYC Couple Reeled Old Safe Containing $100,000 While Magnet Fishing, NYPD Allows Them To Keep It
  5. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results: Modi Govt 3.0 Or INDIA Bloc’s Debut? Counting Of Votes From 8 AM On Tuesday
  8. Sports News Highlights: Real Madrid Sign Kylian Mbappe From PSG