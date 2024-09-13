Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event

Rafael Nadal confirmed he will not participate in next month's Laver Cup, believing there are "other players who can help the team deliver the win" for Team Europe. (More Tennis News)
Nadal last played at the Paris Olympics alongside Carlos Alcaraz in the men's doubles, with the Spanish duo knocked out at the quarter-final stage at Roland Garros.
The 38-year-old also competed in the singles but was hampered by a thigh problem in Paris and suffered a second-round loss to eventual gold medallist Novak Djokovic.
Nadal participated in the inaugural edition of the Laver Cup seven years ago, defeating Jack Sock to help Team Europe claim a 15-9 victory.
It is yet to be confirmed who will replace the 22-time grand slam champion in Berlin next month as Bjorn Borg now goes in search of adding to his star-studded line-up.
Alexander Zverev, Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas have already been confirmed as the participants to face Team World in Berlin.
Nadal posted a statement on social media, saying that he was making the decision for the benefit of the team.
“I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week," Nadal said.
"This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what’s best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win.
"I have so many great, emotional memories from playing in the Laver Cup, and I was really looking forward to being with my teammates and with Bjorn in his final year as Captain.
"I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar.”
The news will accelerate speculation that retirement could be imminent for the Spaniard, who was unsure of his future following his exit from the Olympic Games.