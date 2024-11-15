Tennis

Asian Games Medalist Prajnesh Gunneswaran Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis

Gunneswaran, who rose to world No.75 in the ATP rankings in 2019, expressed his deep gratitude for being able to compete at the top level for several years

Prajnesh-Gunneswaran
Prajnesh Gunneswaran achieved the biggest win of his career by stunning Nikoloz Basilashvili at Indian Wells.
Asian Games bronze medal winner Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Friday announced his retirement from professional tennis. (More Tennis News)

The 35-year-old Indian, who won singles bronze in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, wrote on his Instagram account: "Hanging up my racquet. Thank you."

"As I write this, my heart swells with gratitude, pride, and a touch of nostalgia. Today, I step off the competitive tennis court for the last time.

"For over three decades, this game has been my sanctuary, my greatest teacher, and my most faithful companion. From the first swing of my racquet to representing India on the grandest stages, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary," he wrote.

The Chennai-born player, who turned pro in 2010, finished with a singles record of 11–28 and a doubles record of 1-1. His highest doubles ranking was 248  which he attained in 2018.

Frances Tiafoe Fined USD 120,000 For Cursing At Umpire, Escapes Suspension At Shanghai Masters
Frances Tiafoe Fined USD 120,000 For Cursing At Umpire, Escapes Suspension At Shanghai Masters

BY Associated Press

Gunneswaran also competed in all four Grand Slams, bowing out in the opening round in all instances. The Australian Open was the only Slam in which he competed on multiple occasions -- 2019 and 2020.

"Every drop of sweat, every victory, every setback - it's all woven into the fabric of who I am. Tennis taught me discipline, resilience, and the power of dreaming big," he further wrote in his post.

"It gave me friendships that transcend borders and memories that will last a lifetime. It challenged me to dig deep, to grow, and to be better - not just as a player but as a human being," he noted.

He had success in the ATP Challenger Tour and in ITF Futures Tour, possessing a record of 2-7 and 9-9 respectively in the singles category.

He won only a title in the doubles -- Egypt F25, Sharm El Sheikh (ITF Futures Tour) -- in 2018 with his Egyptian partner Issam Haitham Taweel.

Gunneswaran's biggest win against a top-20 player came in 2019 when he beat the then-18th-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during the Indian Wells Masters in the second round.

"To my coaches, teammates, and most of all, my family -- you have been my backbone. To my fans who cheered me on through the highs and lows- I'm deeply grateful.

"And to the sport that gave me everything - I owe you my heart. Thank you, tennis, for the ride of a lifetime," he concluded.

