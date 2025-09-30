Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

Jannik Sinner beat Fabian Marozsan 6-1, 7-5 in China Open quarters
Italian claimed his 40th tour-level victory of the season
To face Alex de Minaur for place in final
Jannik Sinner eased past world number 57 Fabian Marozsan 6-1 7-5 in just an hour and 19 minutes at the China Open in Beijing.
After cruising through the opening set, ticking off six consecutive games, Sinner was briefly tested in the second when Marozsan broke for a 5-4 lead.
However, the top seed responded emphatically, reeling off three straight games while dropping only a single point to secure his spot in the last four.
The world number two has now set up a semi-final clash with third seed Alex de Minaur.
De Minaur was leading Jakub Mensik 4-1 when the world number 19 was forced to retire due to injury.
Data Debrief: Sinner's formidable record in China
Sinner claimed his 40th tour-level victory of the season and returned to the Beijing final four.
Since 2000, Sinner has posted the best win percentage of any player in ATP tournaments held in China, winning 20 of his 22 matches (90.9%). Novak Djokovic follows with an 87.5% record (77-11), with team events excluded.
Despite his progression coming after a walkover, Australian De Minaur has now equalled his personal-best of 47 wins in a season.