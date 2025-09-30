Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3 in China Open quarter-final
Zverev one of two opponents Medvedev has claimed 10 or more wins against
Eighth seed to meet Learner Tien in semis
Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the China Open semi-finals after putting on an impressive display to beat second seed Alexander Zverev.
Medvedev, who was beaten in the 2023 final by Jannik Sinner, edged closer to another appearance in the showpiece match with a 6-3 6-3 triumph in Beijing on Monday.
The match started positively for Medvedev, who got the better of Zverev's serve early on, but he was forced to save four break points in the fourth game of the first set.
He was able to regain his composure and take the early advantage, but was forced to bide his time before delivering what proved to be the crucial blow in the second set.
Medvedev got the timely break he craved in the seventh game, then reeled off the final four games in succession to register yet another win over Zverev.
Medvedev's reward for his victory is a clash against American Learner Tien, who advanced to the final four after opponent Lorenzo Musetti was forced to retire in the third set.
Tien had come from a set down to take the encounter the distance before Musetti withdrew with a leg injury, with the match ending with the score 4-6 6-3 3-0.
Data Debrief: Medvedev continues Zverev dominance
After enduring a difficult 2025, which has seen him exit in the first round at three of the four grand slam events, Medvedev has finally found some form, with this victory coming against his favourite opponent on the tour.
Indeed, having now won eight of their past 10 matches, Medvedev claimed a 14th win over Zverev at ATP level to reach the 60th tour-level semi-final of his career.
Zverev is one of two opponents Medvedev has claimed 10 or more wins against, along with Stefanos Tsitsipas (10).