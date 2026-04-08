Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

India's Rutuja Bhosale (left) and Ankita Raina (right) during their Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania group match against Thailand's Thasaporn Naklo and Peangtarn Plipuech on April 8, 2026. | Photo: DLTA

India's Rutuja Bhosale (left) and Ankita Raina (right) during their Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania group match against Thailand's Thasaporn Naklo and Peangtarn Plipuech on April 8, 2026. | Photo: DLTA