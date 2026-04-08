Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

India went down 1-2 to Thailand in a rain-interrupted opener in the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia/Oceania Group I, with captain Vishal Uppal urging the team to show “more heart” and self-belief ahead of their next tie against New Zealand

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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India vs Thailand Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia/Oceania Group 1 IND Captain Vishal Uppal Reaction
India's Vishal Uppal during India's Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania group match against Thailand on April 8, 2026. | Photo: DLTA
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India lost 1-2 to Thailand in the opening Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie after a rain-interrupted two-day contest

  • India's non-playing captain Vishal Uppal addressed the controversial umpiring decisions and called for more self-belief and heart from the team going forward

  • India next face New Zealand as they continue their round-robin campaign

India’s hopes of a strong start in the Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie at the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia/Oceania Group I dimmed on Wednesday as they fell 1-2 behind Thailand following a rain-interrupted contest at the DLTA Complex.

Despite a consoling doubles victory, India face an uphill battle in what promises to be a gruelling round-robin campaign.

“Yeah, not the result we wanted,” India’s non-playing captain Vishal Uppal admitted.

The opening tie of the five-day round robin began over three hours late due to rain. Vaishnavi Adkar went down 1-6, 3-6 to Anchisa Chanta in the first singles. Rain then halted proceedings on Day 1 with Sahaja Yamalapalli trailing 3-4 in the decider, as Thailand had already taken a 1-0 lead.

India vs Thailand Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia/Oceania Group 1 IND Captain Vishal Uppal Reaction
India's Rutuja Bhosale (left) and Ankita Raina (right) during their Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania group match against Thailand's Thasaporn Naklo and Peangtarn Plipuech on April 8, 2026. | Photo: DLTA
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Play resumed on Day 2 with Thailand extending their advantage. However, India’s doubles pairing of Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina provided a timely morale boost with a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win over Thasaporn Naklo and Peangtarn Plipuech, keeping India in the contest.

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Vishal Uppal On India’s Campaign Start

Following the matches, Uppal reflected on the day’s events, acknowledging both Thailand’s quality and India’s shortcomings.

“Yeah, not the result we wanted. Obviously, we knew going into the match that Thailand are a very good team. We really had to play some good tennis. Unfortunately, we didn’t do what we needed to do and lost 2-0. But it’s a good thing that we won the doubles because it’s still a long tournament ahead, and every win matters,” he said.

The tie was also marked by contentious officiating, with disputed line calls and serve judgments drawing reactions from both camps.

On whether those moments affected momentum, Uppal said, “It’s part and parcel of the game. The players are working hard. Calls go your way, calls don’t go your way. Unfortunately, they didn’t go our way yesterday.

“But that’s not the reason why we lost two matches. I think we need to come out with a lot more self-belief. We need to show a lot more heart if we want to beat these good teams. It’s not going to be an easy week. Everyone is tough, and you’ve got to bring more heart to the match.”

Vaishnavi Adkar struggled in her opening match, going down in straight sets, while Sahaja Yamalapalli showed fight in the second singles, levelling at one set all with strong groundstrokes before eventually losing in the decider.

“In all fairness, Chanta played a really good match. She might have made only two or three unforced errors. She had a great day. Vaishnavi didn’t have as good a day as she possibly could have,” Uppal said.

“Having said that, we knew our backs were against the wall. We needed to get back in the second singles, which we didn’t. We finished pretty late last night, so there wasn’t much conversation, you need the players to recover and rest. Now we’ve got to channel our energies towards New Zealand and focus on that.”

Changing court conditions also played a role, with the ball staying lower after overnight rain, conditions that suited Thailand more than India’s preferred spin-based game.

“The conditions totally changed. The ball was staying lower, which suits the Thai players more than us. Our players prefer more bounce. But you’ve got to adapt, that’s the nature of the beast,” he added.

“We didn’t manage to do that well enough. Now our backs are against the wall, and we’ll have to come out fighting even harder.”

What’s Next For India

India next face New Zealand as they continue their round-robin campaign. With their backs against the wall after the opening loss, the team will need a sharper, more confident performance to stay in contention.

Day 2 Start List

  • Vaishnavi Adkar (India) bt Aishi Das (New Zealand) 6-2, 6-4 – WS

  • Sahaja Yamalapalli (India) vs Valentina Ivanov (New Zealand) – WS

  • Rutuja Bhosale / Ankita Raina (India) vs Monique Barry / Erin Routliffe (New Zealand) – WD

Day 1 Results

  • Match 1 - Singles: Vaishnavi Adkar (India) lost to Anchisa Chanta (Thailand) 1-6, 3-6

  • Match 2 - Singles: Sahaja Yamalapalli (India) lost to Patcharin Cheapchandej (Thailand) 4-6, 6-1, 4-6

  • Match 3 - Doubles: Rutuja Bhosale / Ankita Raina (India) bt Thasaporn Naklo / Peangtarn Plipuech (Thailand) 6-3, 6-4

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