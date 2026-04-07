India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

India's Sahaja Yamalapalli reacts during her match against Thailand's Patcharin Cheapchandej in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tournament, at DLTA Stadium in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

India's Sahaja Yamalapalli reacts during her match against Thailand's Patcharin Cheapchandej in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tournament, at DLTA Stadium in New Delhi. Photo: PTI