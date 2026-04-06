India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

(From left) Indian tennis players Sahaja Yamalapalli, Ankita Raina, captain Vishal Uppal, Zeel Desai, Rutuja Bhosale, and Vaishnavi Adkar during a press conference ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

(From left) Indian tennis players Sahaja Yamalapalli, Ankita Raina, captain Vishal Uppal, Zeel Desai, Rutuja Bhosale, and Vaishnavi Adkar during a press conference ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 in New Delhi. Photo: PTI