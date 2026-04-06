India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

Sahaja Yamalapalli and Vaishnavi Adkar will lead India's charge in the singles category, while senior pro Ankita Raina is expected to perform doubles duties alongside Rutuja Bhosale

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India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Teams, Format, Live Streaming
(From left) Indian tennis players Sahaja Yamalapalli, Ankita Raina, captain Vishal Uppal, Zeel Desai, Rutuja Bhosale, and Vaishnavi Adkar during a press conference ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India hosting Asia-Oceania Group I ties of Billie Jean King Cup 2026 in New Delhi

  • Home team suffers setback with injury to the promising Shrivalli Bhamidipaty

  • Indonesia, Korea, New Zealand, Mongolia and Thailand are other teams in group

The Indian women's tennis team will aim to capitalize on known conditions and home support when the Asia-Oceania Group I ties of Billie Jean King Cup 2026 begin at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Tuesday (April 7), with a play-offs berth being the focal point. India's challenge has however suffered a setback with the withdrawal of the promising Shrivalli Bhamidipaty due to a back spasm.

India put up a dismal show in the 2025 play-offs held in Bengaluru, where they finished third in a three-team Group G. The hosts suffered a 1-2 loss to Slovenia and a 0-3 defeat to the Netherlands, despite spirited efforts from debutant Shrivalli and Sahaja Yamalapalli.

That campaign signalled a transition phase for the team, and the singles responsibility now rests squarely with Sahaja and top-ranked Vaishnavi Adkar, who lead India's charge in the category.

Senior pro Ankita Raina, meanwhile, is expected to stick to doubles duties, where her experience alongside Rutuja Bhosale is a key asset. It would not be a surprise if (non-playing) captain Vishal Uppal asks Ankita to play singles also during the tournament.

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Sahaja, India's second-ranked player at world number 384, has been a consistent performer on the ITF circuit, reaching multiple semi-finals over the last year and breaking into the top-300, marking her role as the team's lead singles option. She also gained valuable exposure at the WTA level, including a main-draw win on debut at the Chennai Open, reflecting her ability to compete against higher-ranked opposition.

Shrivalli has shown her big-match temperament in national colours, having gone unbeaten in singles during India's strong run in the 2025 Asia-Oceania Group I event, defeating multiple higher-ranked players. She faced early exits in recent events such as the Mumbai Open, but her fighting displays continue to underline her potential at this level.

"Shrivalli withdrew from the team due to back spasm. Vaidehee Chaudhari (India number 3) would have replaced her but she twisted her ankle on Thursday while practising with the team. She hasn't fully recovered so we can't risk her. Zeel Desai has replaced her," Uppal was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

"We have to work with and make the best of the cards dealt to us. I am focusing on what we have and how we make the most of it," he said.

The rise of Vaishnavi Adkar has added depth to India's singles line-up. The youngster, now the country's numero uno singles player at number 383, earned her first national call-up after a breakthrough run to the final of a W100 event in Bengaluru — the first by an Indian woman in over a decade — and also clinched an ITF title earlier this season, depicting her rapid strides.

But the absence of top-200 players is still a concern, with India's singles contingent still outside the top 300, reflecting the gap at the highest level.

Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia-Oceania Group I: Format

Drawn with Indonesia, Korea, New Zealand, Mongolia and Thailand, the hosts face a stiff challenge in a tightly contested field where only the top two teams will progress, while the bottom two sides will be relegated to Group II for 2027. Each team will play the other five once in the competition.

Lowdown On India's Opponents

Indonesia enter the tournament as the favourites, spearheaded by Janice Tjen, the highest-ranked player in the field. She has swiftly risen into the top 50 of the WTA rankings,and her recent displays highlight why she is a big threat.

The world number 41 Tjen made headlines the world over in 2025 by winning a match on her Grand Slam debut at the US Open, becoming the first Indonesian woman in more than two decades to notch up a victory at that level. She has sustained that momentum, beating top-30 player Leylah Fernandez at the 2026 Australian Open before reaching the second round.

Backed by Priska Madelyn Nugroho and doubles specialist Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia present a well-rounded challenge.

Korea's line-up, featuring Sohyun Park and Eunhye Lee, offers depth, while New Zealand could prove dangerous with doubles specialist Erin Routliffe in their ranks even though they will miss experienced Lulu Sun, ranked 106.

Thailand, led by Patcharin Cheapchandej and Peangtarn Plipuech, also have the ability to trouble fancied sides, while Mongolia remains the least experienced but unpredictable unit.

Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia-Oceania Group I: Squads

India: Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaishnavi Adkar, Zeel Desai, Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale.

Indonesia: Janice Tjen, Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Anjali Kirana Junarto, Meydiana Laviola Reinnamah and Aldila Sutjiadi.

Korea: Sohyun Park, Eunhye Lee, Dayeon Back, BoYoung Jeong, Gaeul Jang.

Mongolia: Jargal Altansarnai, Khongorzul Aldarkhishig, Anu-Vjin Gantor, Oyungerel Khasbaatar.

New Zealand: Monique Barry, Valentina Ivanov, Aishi Das and Erin Routliffe.

Thailand: Patcharin Cheapchandej, Anchisa Chanta, Thasaporn Naklo, Peangtarn Plipuech and Kamonwan Yodpetch.

(With PTI inputs)

Q

When will the Asia-Oceania Group I ties of Billie Jean King Cup 2026 be played?

A

The Asia-Oceania Group I ties of Billie Jean King Cup 2026 will be played from Tuesday, April 7 to Saturday, 11.

Q

Where will the Asia-Oceania Group I ties of Billie Jean King Cup 2026 be played?

A

The Asia-Oceania Group I ties of Billie Jean King Cup 2026 will be played at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) Stadium in New Delhi.

Q

Where will the Asia-Oceania Group I ties of Billie Jean King Cup 2026 be telecast and live streamed?

A

The Asia-Oceania Group I ties of Billie Jean King Cup 2026 will be telecast on the DD Sports TV channel in India. They will be live streamed on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel in the country.

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