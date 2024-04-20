Tennis

Iga Swiatek Vs Emma Raducanu, Stuttgart Open WTA: World No. 1 Enters Semi-Final

Iga Swiatek, in her 100th week on top of the WTA world rankings, prevailed 7-6 (2), 6-3 to set up a semi-final showdown with Elena Rybakina

Emma Raducanu lost her Stuttgart Open quarter-final to Poland’s Iga Swiatek. Photo: Emma Raducanu, Marijan Murat/dpa via AP
Emma Raducanu’s progress in the Stuttgart Open was halted in straight sets by world number one Iga Swiatek. (More Tennis News)

The Polish four-time grand slam champion, in her 100th week on top of the WTA world rankings, prevailed 7-6 (2) 6-3 to set up a semi-final showdown with Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.

It was, however, an encouraging quarter-final performance from Raducanu, who has slipped to 303 in the world rankings after a torrid 2023.

Raducanu came in to the contest on a high after winning four matches in a row for the first time since her US Open title in 2021 and raised confidence levels were reflected in the opening exchanges.

Several booming returns from the 21-year-old Briton turned a 0-40 deficit into an immediate break of serve, but Swiatek levelled after edging a second game that featured seven deuces.

That see-saw battle set the tone for a marathon 70-minute opening set which produced plenty of high-quality ground strokes from both sides of the net.

The match went with serve from that point, with Raducanu superbly holding her nerve at 5-4 and 6-5 down to force the first set to a tie-break.

Swiatek completely dominated the tie-break though, winning the first four points before closing it out 7-2.

Raducanu was quickly in trouble again in the second set, falling 2-0 behind and covered in clay after losing her footing on the baseline.

She continued to fight and fended off break points in her next two service games to stay in the match.

But Swiatek kept up the pressure to finally end Raducanu’s resistance to move in to the last four.

