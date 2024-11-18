Germany Vs Canada Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024 Finals: When, Where To Watch 2nd Quarter-Final On TV And Online

Germany will battle it out against Canada in the second quarter-final of the Davis Cup Finals 8 2024, at Palacio Deportes Martín Carpena in Malaga on Wednesday, November 20. (More Tennis News)
Germany come into the contest after beating Slovakia and securing a victory against Chile, following wins over Tomas Barrios and Alejandro Tabilo.
Canada will enter the quarter-final tie on the back of sensational performances finishing top of their group, with Argentina finishing second, leaving out Great Britain and Finland behind
Germany Vs Canada: Davis Cup Final 2024 Squads
Germany - Jan-Lennard Struff, Daniel Altmaier, Yannick Hanfmann, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Puetz, Michael Kohlmann (non-playing captain)
Canada - Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov, Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau, Vasek Pospisil, Frank Dancevic (non-playing captain)
Davis Cup Finals 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When is Germany Vs Canada, Davis Cup Finals 2024 2nd Quarter-Final?
The Germany Vs Canada, Davis Cup Finals 2024 2nd quarter-final will take place on Wednesday, November 20 at 4:30 PM IST. (Subject To Change)
In India, Sony is the official broadcast partner of the Davis Cup finals matches. Therefore, fans can catch the live streaming of the tennis games on SonyLiv app and website and live telecast will be broadcast on the Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD TV channels.