French Open: Alcaraz Sets Up Sinner Showdown In Semifinals After Dismantling Tsitsipas

It is the second year running that Alcaraz has brushed aside Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals, this time with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 victory in just two hours and 15 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz continued his perfect start to the French Open, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

It is the second year running that Alcaraz has brushed aside Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals, this time with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 victory in just two hours and 15 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The Spaniard set the tone early on with a break in the opening game as he comfortably cruised through the first set and was 3-0 up in the second before Tsitsipas started to mount a comeback.

Jannik Sinner is the new world No 1 - X/@ATPtour
French Open Day 10 Recap: New World No 1 Crowned As Djokovic Withdraws; Swiatek In Semis

BY Gaurav Thakur

The momentum stayed with Alcaraz as he stretched his lead following the tie-break though, and held his nerve to see out the third set.

The world number three has reached the semi-finals for the second consecutive year, and has booked a meeting with the new world number one, Jannik Sinner

Data Debrief: Alcaraz keeps chasing records

Alcaraz has become the youngest player since Andy Roddick in 2003 (v Xavier Malisse) to defeat a player in all his first six meetings in ATP events.

Not only that, but among players who started their career in the Open Era, only Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe (59 each) have registered 50 Men's Singles Grand Slam wins in fewer matches than Alcaraz (60).

