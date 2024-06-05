French Open Day 10 Recap: New World No 1 Crowned As Djokovic Withdraws; Swiatek In Semis

After 428 weeks of watching the tennis world from the top of the men's singles rankings, Novak Djokovic will finally have a different view. A bad knee has taken Novak Djokovic out of the French Open 2024 and Jannik Sinner has claimed the world No 1 spot. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
While the campaign of the men's top-ranked player ended, the women's world No 1 continues to blow away opponents. Here is a recap of all the action that took place across courts on June 4, Day 10 of the French Open 2024.
Djokovic announced ahead of his quarterfinal clash against Casper Ruud that he will not be taking any further part in this year's French Open due to a knee injury.
While Ruud got a walkover to the semifinals, Djokovic's struggles for the year continued. This is his worst start to the year since 2018. Form and body have both troubled him but him getting does make things exciting in the men's singles, which did not see a lot of exciting action on Tuesday though.
The two quarterfinals were both one-sided. Sinner got past Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and Carlos Alcaraz made quick work of Grigor Dimitrov.
Sinner and Alcaraz will now meet in the semis while Ruud waits for the result of Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Zverev to know his final four opponent.
We also got our first women's semifinalists. Iga Swiatek continued to do Iga Swiatek things demolishing Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets. So far in the tournament, only Naomi Osaka in the second round has been able to force the world No 1 Pole to drop a set.
Coco Gauff was stretched to three sets by Ons Jabeur but ultimately came out on top.
Gauff will now have the tough task of stopping Swiatek in the semifinal.
French Open Day 10 Key Results
Jannik Sinner (2) def. Grigor Dimitrov (10), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(3)
Carlos Alcaraz (1) def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (9), 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3
Coco Gauff (3) def. Ons Jabeur (8), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
Iga Swiatek (1) def. Marketa Vondrousova, 6-0, 6-2