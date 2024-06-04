Tennis

French Open 2024: Coco Gauff Battles Past Ons Jabeur To Seal Roland Garros Semi-Final Spot

Runner-up to Iga Swiatek at Roland-Garros two years ago, the third seed recovered from losing her first set of the tournament to prevail 4-6 6-2 6-3 in just under two hours

Gauff is into her second French Open semi-final
Coco Gauff is through to her second French Open semi-final, after coming from behind to deny Ons Jabeur on Court Philippe-Chatrier. (More Tennis News)

Runner-up to Iga Swiatek at Roland-Garros two years ago, the third seed recovered from losing her first set of the tournament to prevail 4-6 6-2 6-3 in just under two hours.

Gauff was a dominant 6-0 6-1 winner when she last met Jabeur at the 2023 WTA Finals, while also prevailing 6-3 6-1 in their 2021 French Open encounter.

However, it was the Tunisian - appearing in her second successive quarter-final at Roland-Garros - who struck first, breaking in game seven to move halfway towards a maiden semi-final at the clay-court major.

Gauff hit back with a vengeance and broke her opponent in three successive games to take the contest the distance on Chatrier.

The deciding set swung firmly in the American's favour when she broke to 30 in game during a hot streak in which she won 12 out of 15 points, before holding her own serve to prevail when Jabeur sent a forehand smash wide.

Data Debrief: Gauff matches Evert

Gauff continues to excel at the French Open, where her tally of 20 women's singles match wins before turning 21 is only bettered by Iga Swiatek (21), who she may face in the semi-finals.

Aged 20 years and 82 days old, she is the youngest woman to reach three or more successive major semi-finals since Maria Sharapova's run of four between 2006 and 2007. 

Gauff is also the third American women in the Open Era to reach multiple French Open semi-finals before the age of 21, matching the great Chris Evert and Andrea Jaeger.

As for her opponent, Jabeur is the second woman to lose successive completed Roland-Garros quarter-finals after winning the opening set, after Conchita Martinez (1992 and 1993).

