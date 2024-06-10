Tennis

Emma Raducanu Looking To 'Cherish' Return From Injury At Nottingham Open

Raducanu opted to miss the French Open to focus on preparing for the grass-court season, which she launches against Ena Shibahara in Nottingham on Tuesday

Raducanu is raring to go in Nottingham
info_icon

Emma Raducanu insists she needs to "cherish" her health and fitness, ahead of making her return from injury at the Nottingham Open. (Tennis News)

The former US Open champion has not played since her defeat by Maria Lourdes Carla in the opening round of the Madrid Open in April.

Raducanu opted to miss the French Open to focus on preparing for the grass-court season, which she launches against Ena Shibahara in Nottingham on Tuesday.

Emma Raducanu in action at the Nottingham Open last year - null
Emma Raducanu To Feature In Nottingham After Withdrawing From French Open

BY Stats Perform

This time last year, the world number 209 had undergone wrist and ankle surgery that, at one point, confined her to a mobility scooter.

However, fast-forward 12 months, and Raducanu is embracing feeling "really strong", and the 21-year-old is thrilled with the strides she has made.

"Body-wise, physical-wise, I feel really healthy. I feel really strong," she said. "I've done amazing work with my trainer over the last few months, since surgery.

"I'm in a really fit place. I think my wrists are actually in a better position than they ever were.

"So, there's zero doubt or apprehension whether I'm hitting the ball or designing my schedule. It's more about being proactive and not wanting to put yourself in any unnecessary situations.

"I think it's very easy for me to lose sight of where I was exactly a year ago. You get so caught up in your own world that you want more and more and more.

"But, a year ago, I was on a scooter scooting around, and I didn't know - there was an element of doubt. To be healthy and to be here, I need to cherish it."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Ashwini Vashnav Retains Railways, IT Ministries, Gets Information And Broadcasting Ministry Too
  2. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Here Is What TDP, JD(U) And Other BJP Allies Got
  3. Modi 3.0 Govt Highlights | June 10: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  4. Manipur Issue Should Be Discussed On Priority: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
  5. Bangladesh PM Hasina Meets Congress Leaders Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Chris Colfer Recalls Being Told Not To Reveal His Gay Identity Ahead Of 'Glee' Premiere
  2. I Get My Validation From The Audience: Kartik Aaryan
  3. Assam Police's Documentary On Extremism To Be Screened At Mumbai Film Fest
  4. 'Bad Cop' Role Let Saurabh Sachdeva Explore Different Skills As An Actor
  5. Dhanush's 50th Film ‘Raayan’ To Hit The Screens On July 26
Sports News
  1. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Hridoy, Mahmudullah Sense Something Special
  2. Emma Raducanu Looking To 'Cherish' Return From Injury At Nottingham Open
  3. Jannik Sinner Relishing 'New Chapter' As World Number One
  4. Alcaraz To Mark French Open Triumph With Eiffel Tower Tattoo
  5. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India
World News
  1. Ukraine Peace Summit: 90 Countries To Attend Swiss-Hosted Event
  2. Megan Boni's 'Looking For A Man In Finance' Is Not Just A Joke Anymore. It's A Trend!
  3. High PFAS Levels Found in Drinking Water Across These Five States
  4. “She Was Struggling With A Drug Problem” Jon Cryer Recalls Demi Moore's Hidden Struggles During Their Brief Romance In 1980s
  5. New York City Will Rename Christopher Street-Sheridan Square Subway Station To Honor Stonewall Riots
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt Highlights | June 10: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time