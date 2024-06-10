Emma Raducanu Looking To 'Cherish' Return From Injury At Nottingham Open

Emma Raducanu insists she needs to "cherish" her health and fitness, ahead of making her return from injury at the Nottingham Open. (Tennis News)
The former US Open champion has not played since her defeat by Maria Lourdes Carla in the opening round of the Madrid Open in April.
Raducanu opted to miss the French Open to focus on preparing for the grass-court season, which she launches against Ena Shibahara in Nottingham on Tuesday.
This time last year, the world number 209 had undergone wrist and ankle surgery that, at one point, confined her to a mobility scooter.
However, fast-forward 12 months, and Raducanu is embracing feeling "really strong", and the 21-year-old is thrilled with the strides she has made.
"Body-wise, physical-wise, I feel really healthy. I feel really strong," she said. "I've done amazing work with my trainer over the last few months, since surgery.
"I'm in a really fit place. I think my wrists are actually in a better position than they ever were.
"So, there's zero doubt or apprehension whether I'm hitting the ball or designing my schedule. It's more about being proactive and not wanting to put yourself in any unnecessary situations.
"I think it's very easy for me to lose sight of where I was exactly a year ago. You get so caught up in your own world that you want more and more and more.
"But, a year ago, I was on a scooter scooting around, and I didn't know - there was an element of doubt. To be healthy and to be here, I need to cherish it."