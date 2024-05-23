Emma Raducanu To Feature In Nottingham After Withdrawing From French Open

Emma Raducanu will return to action at the Nottingham Open, as she steps up her return to action ahead of Wimbledon. (More Tennis News)
The 21-year-old withdrew from the French Open after instead choosing to prepare for the grass-court season.
On Wednesday, Raducanu was confirmed as a participant in Nottingham, with the tournament starting on June 8, three weeks prior to the start of Wimbledon.
The former US Open champion has played at the event twice before, but lost to Harriet Dart in 2021 and withdrew due to injury from a match against Viktorija Golubic the following year.