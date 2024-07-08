Wimbledon: Coco Gauff Crashes Out In Last 16 As Emma Navarro Wins All-American Tussle - Data Debrief

Coco Gauff suffered a surprise exit in the last 16 at Wimbledon as Emma Navarro claimed a huge straight-sets victory over her fellow American on Centre Court. (More Tennis News)
Second seed Gauff entered the match hoping to reach the last eight for the fifth time in her last six grand slam entries, but the US Open champion was stunned by her compatriot.
Nineteenth seed Navarro needed just 76 minutes to wrap up a 6-4 6-3 victory, advancing to the quarter-finals at a major for the first time in her career.
The 23-year-old was broken to love five games into the opener but that setback only spurred her on as she hit back immediately, eventually claiming the second break in the 10th game with a fine passing shot down the line.
Gauff looked nervous at the start of the second set, a double fault and a wayward forehand handing Navarro a break four games in, though the world number two forced her opponent to serve it out after fending off a potential second break.
Navarro failed to convert her first two match points, but it was third time lucky as Gauff crashed a return into the net, sealing the biggest win of Navarro's career.
"I'm just really grateful to be out on Centre Court, where so many legends have played before me, it's a real honour and I just can't wait to play again," Navarro said afterwards.
"It's probably my favourite court I've ever played on. The fans, the atmosphere… just having my family and my team watch me was so special.
"I played really aggressively. Coco's an amazing player, I have respect for her and everything she's done, but I wanted to push back against her and I think I did that."
Data Debrief: Navarro flying the flag
Navarro will now face seventh seed and French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini for a place in the semi-finals, with Gauff following fellow heavyweights Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek out of the draw.
She is just the fourth American woman to beat a top-two ranked player at Wimbledon, after both Venus and Serena Williams and Alison Riske.