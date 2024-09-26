China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16

Defending champion Jannik Sinner came from a set down to advance to the last 16 of the China Open, beating Chilean Nicolas Jarry in three sets on Thursday. (More Tennis News)
Sinner needed an hour and 55 minutes to edge past the world number 28, eventually prevailing 4-6 6-3 6-1 in Beijing.
Despite starting the contest with a love game, the Italian was broken in the seventh, with Jarry able to hold his serve to take a surprise lead.
However, the world number one responded emphatically to take the encounter the distance, despite facing four aces from his opponent.
Sinner continued his momentum in the decider, racing into an early lead after a break of serve before Jarry sent a ball long to seal the Italian's progression.
Up next for Sinner is either Roman Safiullin or Stan Wawrinka, who face each other on Friday.
Data Debrief: Sinner fights back again
Sinner is now 8-2 at on the ATP Tour in 2024 after losing the first set, with one loss coming to Stefanos Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo, who went on to win the tournament, and the other against Andrey Rublev in Montreal.
But the Italian faced a stern test from Jarry. The Chilean served 12 aces compared to Sinner's one, though the latter did ultimately save four of the five break points he faced to drag himself over the line.