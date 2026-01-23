Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet, Australian Open: Spanish Star Equals Bjorn Borg With Routine Victory

Carlos Alcaraz headlined his 100th Grand Slam match with a comfortable victory
Alcaraz defeated Corentin Moutet 6-2 6-4 6-1
Alcaraz equals Bjorn Borg with 87 wins beside his name at the majors
Carlos Alcaraz cemented himself in the record books as he downed Corentin Moutet in straight sets at the Australian Open.
Alcaraz, who is aiming to complete the career Grand Slam in Melbourne, triumphed 6-2 6-4 6-1 to seal his place in round four.
The Spaniard was featuring in his 100th grand slam match, and has now collected 87 wins at the majors.
That means he has matched the record set by the great Bjorn Borg for the best start through 100 major matches in the Open Era.
Alcaraz will take on number 19 seed Tommy Paul in round four, after the American benefitted from a walkover against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Three-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, banished the demons of last year as he rallied from two sets down to beat Fabian Marozsan 6-7 (5-7) 4-6 7-5 6-0 6-3 in an epic.
"Last year, all my grand slam matches when I was 2-0 down, I made it to 2-2 and a break up, and then I lost," said Medvedev.
"Here, I had a break [in the fifth] and he broke me back and I was like 'not again'. But I managed to stay strong and I'm happy about it."
Next up for Medvedev will be a rematch against Learner Tien, who beat the Russian in Melbourne last year.
Tien downed Nuno Borges 7-6 (11-9) 6-4 6-2. Francisco Cerundolo, meanwhile, dumped out 13th seed Andrey Rublev.
Data Debrief: Alcaraz among the greats
Alcaraz moved ahead of Rafael Nadal and John McEnroe in the all-time record books for a player's most wins from the first 100 grand slam matches, with that duo having won 86 of their opening 100 major fixtures.
To put Alcaraz's feat into further context, Novak Djokovic won 79, while Roger Federer managed 80 wins. Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, claimed 81 victories. Coincidentally, that triumph came against Alcaraz at the Wimbledon final last year.
Medvedev is on an eight-match winning streak to start the season, and he has now won seven of the 11 five-setters he has played at the Australian Open.
He holds a 10-13 win-loss record in deciding sets.