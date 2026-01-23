Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet LIVE Score 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026: World No.1 Set For Blockbuster Clash
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz looks to stay on track for a historic career Grand Slam as he meets France's Corentin Moutet for the first time in the 3rd round of the Australian Open 2026 at the Rod Laver Arena
Carlos Alcaraz cruises into round three of Australian Open 2026 beating Yannic Hanfmann in three straight sets on January 21. Opta
Good Morning Folks. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the 2026 Australian Open all the way from Melbourne. Today, Spanish World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz takes on the France's Corentin Moutet in an all important third round clash at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Alcaraz enters this match after a gritty second-round win over Yannick Hanfmann, in which he survived a marathon 78-minute opening set to eventually dominate in straight sets. As for Moutet, the Frenchman overcame a sluggish start against American rising star Michael Zheng before eventually winning by 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, 2-0 as Zheng was forced to retire due to injury. Interestingly, despite being on on tour for years, this marks the first-ever professional meeting between Moutet and Alcaraz. With an aim to reach further ahead in the competition, Moutet will be looking to play the role of the disruptor. Follow along for all the real-time updates and live scores
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet LIVE Score 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026: Time Update
The match has been rescheduled to start from 8:30AM (IST) onwards.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet LIVE Score 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026: Match Details
Date: Friday, January 23
Time: 8:00AM (IST) onwards
Court: Rod Laver Arena
How to watch: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app/website
Stay tuned for pre-match updates as they come in