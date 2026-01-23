Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet LIVE Score 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026: World No.1 Set For Blockbuster Clash

Carlos Alcaraz cruises into round three of Australian Open 2026 beating Yannic Hanfmann in three straight sets on January 21. Opta

Good Morning Folks. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the 2026 Australian Open all the way from Melbourne. Today, Spanish World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz takes on the France's Corentin Moutet in an all important third round clash at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Alcaraz enters this match after a gritty second-round win over Yannick Hanfmann, in which he survived a marathon 78-minute opening set to eventually dominate in straight sets. As for Moutet, the Frenchman overcame a sluggish start against American rising star Michael Zheng before eventually winning by 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, 2-0 as Zheng was forced to retire due to injury. Interestingly, despite being on on tour for years, this marks the first-ever professional meeting between Moutet and Alcaraz. With an aim to reach further ahead in the competition, Moutet will be looking to play the role of the disruptor. Follow along for all the real-time updates and live scores

23 Jan 2026, 08:12:49 am IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet LIVE Score 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026: Time Update The match has been rescheduled to start from 8:30AM (IST) onwards.

23 Jan 2026, 07:56:00 am IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet LIVE Score 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026: Match Details Date: Friday, January 23

Time: 8:00AM (IST) onwards

Court: Rod Laver Arena

How to watch: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app/website