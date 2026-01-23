Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet, Australian Open: Spaniard Eases Into Fourth Round With 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 Win
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz produced a commanding performance to reach the fourth round of the 2026 Australian Open, defeating France’s Corentin Moutet 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena. In his 100th Grand Slam match, the Spaniard showcased his all-court brilliance and relentless aggression, landing 30 winners and dictating play with powerful groundstrokes throughout the contest. Moutet’s flair and creativity, including drop-shot variations and underarm serves, provided entertaining moments, but he was unable to disrupt Alcaraz’s rhythm against superior depth and precision. With this straight-sets victory, the top seed advances to face American Tommy Paul in the last 16 as he continues his pursuit of the only major title missing from his resume.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE