Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Paolini, Gauff, Alcaraz Headline Third-Round Action

Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Catch play-by-play updates from AO third round of men’s singles and women’s singles on Friday, 23 January, across Rod Laver Arena, John Cain Arena and Margaret Court Arena. Stay tuned for live coverage as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka headline the action on day six at Melbourne Park

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Yannick Hanfmann of Germany during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third round of men’s and women’s singles on Friday, 23 January, across Rod Laver Arena, John Cain Arena and Margaret Court Arena. Stay tuned as top seeds light up Melbourne Park, with Aryna Sabalenka opening the day against Anastasia Potapova and Carlos Alcaraz later facing Corentin Moutet in a much-awaited clash. Alex de Minaur returns under the lights to take on Frances Tiafoe, Coco Gauff features in an all-American battle with Hailey Baptiste, and teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva headlines the night session. Big names, big matches and wall-to-wall action, day six promises another thrilling chapter at the Australian Open. Stay tuned for live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Tensed Games

One just cannot keep an eye off this! Sabalenka's match against Potapova has gone to 5-5 in the 1st set and it seems we'll have a tie-break. Similarly, Medvedev, who was struggling against Marozsan, is also tied 5-5 in the first set in the Men's singles third-round match.

Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Daniil Medvedev (11) vs Fabian Marozsan

On the Margaret Court Arena, Daniil Medvedev is in action against Fabian Marozsan as the Russian tries to get an upper-hand in the match.

Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Matches Available For Telecast/Streaming

Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Good Morning!

Hello, we are back with another live blog and it is Australian Open 2026, Day 6. Stay tuned for live updates!

