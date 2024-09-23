Tennis

ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know

The tennis superstars from all over the globe will make the trip to China for the ATP 500 tournament, which gets underway (main draw) from September 26

2024 US Open tennis championships: Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev_1
US Open tennis 2024: Jannik Sinner acknowledges the crowd after defeating Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

The tennis superstars from all over the globe will make the trip to China for the ATP 500 tournament, which gets underway (main draw) from September 26. (More Tennis News)

The China Open is one among the 13 ATP 500 events that plays host to an elite men’s roster.

The tournament was started in 1993 and will take place at the National Tennis Centre.

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Lorenzo Musetti, are among the few who will take the field in China. 

Event dates: 

Qualifying: Tuesday, 24 – Wednesday, 25 September 

Main Draw: Thursday, 26 September – Wednesday, 2 October

Doubles Final: Wednesday, 2 October 

Singles Final: Wednesday, 2 October

What is the prize money for Singles?

Winner: $695,750 

Finalist: $374,340 

Semi-finalist: $199,495 

Quarter-finalist: $101,925 

Round of 16: $54,405

Round of 32: $29,015 

What is the prize money for Doubles?

Qualifying 2: $14,870 

Qualifying 1: $8,340 

Winner: $228,510

Finalist: $121,870 

Semi-finalist: $61,660 

Quarter-finalist: $30,830

Round of 16: $15,960 

When is the China Open 2024 Draw?

The 2024 China Open draw is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 24.

Who is the defending champion?

Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 China Open final to be crowned champion.

Where to watch ATP China Open 2024 in India?

One can watch ATP China Open 2024 in India on Tennis Channel.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Dinesh Karthik Opens Up On The Debate
  2. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  3. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rapid Jayasuriya Wraps Up 63-Run Win Over Kiwis In Galle
  4. Nepal Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs OMN
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs SLK Match
Football News
  1. Serie A: Inzaghi Questions Inter's Attitude As Fonseca Hails Milan's Courage
  2. Stuttgart Vs Dortmund, Bundesliga: Deniz Undav Opens Up After 5-1 Victory
  3. Villareal Vs Barcelona, La Liga: Flick Concerned About Extent Of Ter Stegen's 'Serious Injury'
  4. Inter Vs AC Milan: Rossoneri Beat Rivals 2-1 At San Siro - In Pics
  5. Ligue 1: Marseille Beat Lyon In Five-Goal Thriller - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  2. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  3. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  5. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 23 2024
  2. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  3. What Are Semiconductors, Why Are They Crucial? Decoding Tech As PM Fetches 'Watershed' Project In US
  4. Atishi Takes Charge As Delhi CM With Message For Arvind Kejriwal'a Return
  5. 'Watching, Downloading Child Pornography Are Offences': Key SC Order On Child Porn Laws In Detail
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Sri Lanka's First Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sworn In As 10th President
  2. Israel VS Hezbollah: Strikes Continue As Fears Of All-Out War Peak; IDF Probes Top Hamas Leader's 'Possible Death'
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  5. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
Latest Stories
  1. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  2. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  8. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights