ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know

The tennis superstars from all over the globe will make the trip to China for the ATP 500 tournament, which gets underway (main draw) from September 26. (More Tennis News)
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Lorenzo Musetti, are among the few who will take the field in China.
Event dates:
Qualifying: Tuesday, 24 – Wednesday, 25 September
Main Draw: Thursday, 26 September – Wednesday, 2 October
Doubles Final: Wednesday, 2 October
Singles Final: Wednesday, 2 October
What is the prize money for Singles?
Winner: $695,750
Finalist: $374,340
Semi-finalist: $199,495
Quarter-finalist: $101,925
Round of 16: $54,405
Round of 32: $29,015
What is the prize money for Doubles?
Qualifying 2: $14,870
Qualifying 1: $8,340
Winner: $228,510
Finalist: $121,870
Semi-finalist: $61,660
Quarter-finalist: $30,830
Round of 16: $15,960
When is the China Open 2024 Draw?
The 2024 China Open draw is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 24.
Who is the defending champion?
Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 China Open final to be crowned champion.
Where to watch ATP China Open 2024 in India?
One can watch ATP China Open 2024 in India on Tennis Channel.