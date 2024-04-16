Tennis

Andy Murray Will Not Have Surgery On Ankle Injury But Return Date Unknown

Andy Murray ruptured ligaments at last month’s Miami Open but he is now out of his protective boot

Advertisement

Victoria%20Jones%2FPA
Andy Murray is working his way back to fitness. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA
info_icon

Andy Murray will not have surgery on an ankle injury and his rehabilitation is progressing enough for him to think about a return to practice again soon. (More Tennis News)

The 36-year-old ruptured ligaments at last month’s Miami Open but he is now out of his protective boot.

A spokesperson from Murray’s team said the former world number one’s “rehab is going well and he is hoping to start hitting again on court soon” but added that “he doesn’t have a date yet for returning to competition”.

Andy Murray, 36, has vowed to return to action “as soon as possible”, but it is also uncertain when he will be back on court. - null
Andy Murray To Miss Monte Carlo Masters, Munich Open Due To Ankle Issue

BY Stats Perform

Advertisement

Murray was injured late on in his third-round defeat by Tomas Machac at the Miami Open on March 24.

After crying out in pain and falling to the floor, he was able to complete the match following on-court treatment but revealed in an Instagram post that he had seriously damaged two ligaments in his left ankle.

The timing was cruel for the three-time grand slam champion, who had won back-to-back matches for the first time this year in Miami.

Rafael Nadal will compete at the Barcelona Open to raise hopes he can feature at Roland Garros this year. - John Walton/PA
Barcelona Open: Nadal Gets Ready To Make Clay Court Return Weeks Ahead Of Roland Garros

BY Stats Perform

Murray has said he is unlikely to play beyond this summer as retirement looms ever nearer.

Advertisement

It is unclear if he will be fit for Wimbledon, which gets under way on July 1, while the Olympic Games in Paris – which the two-time gold medallist said he would like to play at – starts on July 26.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World LIVE: Barcelona Vs PSG In Champions League QFs; KKR Host RR In IPL
  2. KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  3. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: Crime Branch Arrests Both Shooters, To Be Presented In Court Today
  5. A Voter’s Right To Know: Is It Absolute?
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's Rally In Bihar Today; Naxal-Hit Chhattisgarh Areas Gear Up For Phase 1 Voting
  7. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  8. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule