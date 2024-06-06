Alexander Zverev is heading towards the semi finals of French Open for fourth consecutive time where he will meet the seventh seed Casper Ruud on June 7, Friday on Court Philippe-Chatrier. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
This time, Zverev clinched a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 victory over the 11th seed Alex de Minaur to reach the semi-finals of Roland Garros. The world no. 4 used his tactical prowess and showcased advance level fitness throughout the match, converting five of the six break points and mounting a comeback from a 4-0 down in the second set tie-break to win the round.
On the other hand, Casper Ruud has secured his spot in the last four with a bye after Novak Djokovics injury withdrawal. The Norwegian is on the track to for his third consecutive championship match on a clay court this season, having already won two titles at in Barcelona and Geneva.
Alexander Zverev Vs Casper Ruud Head To Head
Matches Played: 4
Alexander Zverev Wins - 2
Casper Ruud Wins - 2
The head-to-head record between Ruud and Zverev is level at 2-2 in ATP series.
Live streaming details of Alexander Zverev Vs Casper Ruud, SFs match of French Open 2024:
When is the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Casper Ruud, SFs match?
The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Casper Ruud, SFs match is scheduled for Friday, June 7.
Where will the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Casper Ruud, SFs match be played?
The Alexander Zverev Vs Casper Ruud, SFs match of the French Open 2024 will be played at the Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.
Where can you watch the match of the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Casper Ruud, SFs?
The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Casper Ruud, SFs match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming is available on the SonyLiv (both app and website).
Elsewhere...
The 123rd edition of the French Open can be watched on -- Eurosport (in more than 50 countries, including England), CCTV (China), Nine (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), CJ Media (South Korea), ESPN (Latin America), BeIn Sports (North Africa, Middle East, Asia), SuperSport and Canal+ (Sub-Saharan Africa), Wowow (Japan), RDS (Canada), etc.