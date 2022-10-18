Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Team India Won't Travel To Pakistan For Asia Cup: Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said that India won't travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 but instead will push for a neutral venue.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah
BCCI secretary Jay Shah PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 4:15 pm

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday made it clear that India won't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year and will instead push for a neutral venue. (More Cricket News)

The 2023 edition, which will be played in the 50 over format ahead of the ODI World Cup in India, has been allotted to Pakistan.

"We have decided we will not travel to Pakistan. We will play at a neutral venue," said Shah, who also happens to be the Asian Cricket Council president, after the BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM) here. He was re-elected as secretary for a second term.

The 2022 Asia Cup was held in the UAE last month after hosts Sri Lanka expressed their inability to host the event amid the economic crisis back home.

India and Pakistan only play each other in Asia Cup and global events due to political tensions between the two countries.

Both teams played twice in the Asia Cup last month and are set to clash in Melbourne on October 23 in the T20 World Cup 2022.

BCCI's cash reserves grew by approx Rs 6000 crore in last 3 years
At the AGM, outgoing treasurer and new IPL chairman Arun Dhumal informed the state units that the BCCI's treasury grew from Rs 3648 crore to Rs 9629 crore in the last three years.

The Ganguly-led regime had taken charge in 2019 after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators' 33-month tenure.

"When the current team took over the reins of the BCCI in 2019, the BCCI's coffers had funds of Rs 3648 crore. We are handing over an organisation that sits over a treasury that has Rs 9629 crore of funds which is roughly thrice of what we got at the time of our taking over from COA," said Dhumal in his speech.

Related stories

BCCI AGM: Roger Binny To Be Elected 36th BCCI President But Questions Remain On ICC Chairmanship

Roger Binny To Replace Sourav Ganguly As BCCI President; Jay Shah To Remain General Secretary

Roger Binny Reportedly In Fray To Replace Sourav Ganguly For BCCI President's Post

"The disbursement to the state associations has seen a jump of nearly five times, from Rs 680 crore in the COA time to Rs 3295 crore now," he added.

Tags

Sports Jay Shah BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India) Cricket Asia Cup Cricket Indian National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Sports
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read