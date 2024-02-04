In the latest instalment of Madrid Derby, Real Madrid play host to Atletico Madrid at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium early Monday morning, India time. The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Spanish La Liga 2023-24 football match is available on TV and can be streamed live online. (More Football News)
Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Streaming: Starting XIs, How To Watch Madrid Derby Football Match Live
Check starting XIs and telecast details of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Spanish La Liga 2023-24 football match
Real Madrid, the league leaders, will look to maintain their two-point lead over Girona at the top of the points table, while Atletico Madrid are eyeing to close the 10-point gap with their city rivals.
Carlo Ancelotti's men have 57 points from 22 matches and they start as the favourites against Diego Simeone's men, whom they beat 5-3 in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in January. Atletico entered the match 47 points from 22 matches, and they are fourth with Barcelona in third (50 from 23 matches). But Atletico Madrid have won five straight games across all competitions.
Also, Atletico Madrid have won two of their last four La Liga games against Real Madrid, including a 3-1 win in the first La Liga meeting this season. A win tonight, and they will complete a league double over their bitter rivals for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
But it is easier said than done. Real Madrid haven't lost any of their last seven home matches in the league against Atletico Madrid. They are also on a six-game winning streak in La Liga.
Here are the playing XIs for the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match
Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Lucas, Carvajal, Nacho, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo;
Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Riquelme; Koke, Saul, De Paul; Griezmann, Morata.
What is the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga kick-off time?
The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid (Madrid derby) kicked off at 1:30 am IST on Monday (February 5, 2024). The match is being played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Where can you watch the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid?
The Spanish La Liga 2023-24 match between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be telecast live on the Sports18 network. The match will also be streamed live in the Jio Cinema app and website.