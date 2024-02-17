Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PSL Match On TV And Online

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the ninthe edition of Pakistan Super League in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. Gaddafi Stadium also hosted the inaugural match of this season. (More Cricket News)
Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam will be leading the Peshawar side with stylish southpaw Saim Ayub opening the batting. The heroes of Down Under series Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shehzad will provide the stability in bowling department. The Gabba hero Shamar Joseph will also enjoy his first international franchise contract with Peshawar Zalmi as replacement for Gus Atkinson.
Quetta Gladiators have Mohammad Amir, Sohail Khan and Mohammad Hasnain as fast bowlers with Wanindu Hasaranga leading the spin unit. Sarfaraz Ahmed, Jason Roy and Rilee Rossouw will give strong start with the bat.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Squads:
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell (both Platinum), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all Diamond), Mohammad Haris (Brand Ambassador), Aamir Jamal (both Gold), Khurram Shahzad (Silver), Haseebullah Khan (Emerging), Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Gus Atkinson, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Shamar Joseph (partial replacement for Gus Atkinson)
Quetta Gladiators: Rilee Rossouw (Platinum), Mohammad Wasim, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga (all Diamond), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Brand Ambassador) Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain (all Gold), Mohammad Amir, Will Smeed (Silver) Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali, Usman Qadir, Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sherfane Rutherford
When will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators match start?
The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators match will start at 3 pm IST on 18 February, 2024.
Where will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators match be played?
The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2024 matches in India?
There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?
FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.