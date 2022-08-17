Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
IPL Vs PSL: Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League To Clash In 2025

Meanwhile, the 2025 Champions Trophy will be the first ICC event to be held in Pakistan in almost 30 years.

It will be the first time that a T20 League will go head-to-head with the cash-rich Indian Premier League.
It will be the first time that a T20 League will go head-to-head with the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Photo: IPL

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 6:33 pm

The Pakistan Super League is set to clash with the mighty Indian Premier League in the summer of 2025 due to Pakistan's packed home season, which sees them host the ICC Champions Trophy. (More Cricket News)

The IPL's two and half month window starts from March and goes on till the beginning of June.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board has been forced to push back the 10th season of its T20 league from its regular Jaunuary-February window to between March and May as the country is set to host the Champions Trophy in February 2025.

It will be the first time that a T20 League will go head-to-head with the cash-rich IPL. It will be interesting to see which tournament the players, plying their trade in both leagues, pick.

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be the first ICC event to be held in Pakistan in almost 30 years.

Due to security-related issues, Pakistan had missed out on hosting top teams in the previous three Future Tours and Programmes Cycles (FTP).

However, that has changed in the latest cycle, which will see Pakistan play 13 Tests, 26 ODIs and 27 T20Is at home in addition to the Champions Trophy, leading to a packed calendar.

"While finalising our Future Tours Programme 2023-2027 in a tight and densely-packed cricket calendar, we have given priority to context, quality and player workload,” PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said in a statement.

