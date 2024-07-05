Sports

Outlook Group Joins Hands With IIT Madras For Sports Tech Start-up Conclave In New Delhi

The event will take place on July 12-13, 2024, in New Delhi.

Outlook Group is pleased to announce its collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) for the upcoming Sports Tech Start-up Conclave scheduled for July 12-13, 2024, in New Delhi. This unique event, organized by Center of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA) at IIT Madras, highlights a significant initiative to fortify India's sports tech ecosystem and reinforce the nation's aspirations for hosting the Olympics 2036. (More Sports News)

The Sports Tech Start-up Conclave, a first-of-its-kind event, aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the sports tech sector. It will bring together stakeholders from across the country to discuss and voice actionable measures to drive the growth of sports tech start-ups. This initiative aligns closely with Outlook Group's commitment to promoting advancements in sports technology and supporting initiatives that elevate India's standing in the global sports arena.

How CESSA acts as a catalyst for Sports Tech Start-ups in India?

  • Comprehensive startup ecosystem and data center available for research.

  • The Sports-Tech incubator within IIT-M Incubation will nurture at least 25 start-ups per year.

  • Support for product and business growth by fostering linkages with relevant peer companies and industry.

  • An opportunity for all sports startups to bring them under one roof and showcase their products to the relevant stakeholders.

The CESSA will support 10 novel sports tech start-ups with a total investment to the tune of Rs. 5 crore investment through IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies with incubation support as well. Over the next five years, IIT Madras will lead the drive to incubate at least 200 sports technology start-ups from India with novel ideas.

The Conclave will also spell out vision and plans for access to quality sports education through digital platforms of IIT for various players in the sports eco system in the country and potential collaborative models between various players involved in sports education eco system in the country.

The Sports Tech Start-up Conclave, set to be a landmark event, has already garnered ardent responses from various sports tech startups across the country. Startups have expressed keen interest in participating, citing the event as a crucial platform to showcase their innovations and connect with industry leaders and investors.

“Being a cricket fan, I have always been more excited about watching games in the comfort of my own space, while appreciating the ever-evolving technology that enhances the viewing experience. I'm fascinated by the science behind the game and knowing that technology is the key driver of India's continuous success in world cricket, India must significantly increase the use of technology in all sports to achieve our dream of being a leading sporting nation.

Partnering with IIT Madras for the Sports Tech Startup Conclave is a thrilling opportunity as it aligns perfectly with Outlook Group's vision for Outlook Startup, which we launched in 2023. We've already published our first rankings for growth-stage startups and the best states and cities for startups in India, and we look forward to continuing this initiative annually.

As we move forward, Outlook Group will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Sports Tech industry, with an increased focus on the B2G sector." said Indranil Roy, CEO, Outlook Group.

Together, IIT Madras, CESSA, AND Outlook Group have leveraged synergies to advance sports tech start-ups in India.

  • Center of Excellence in Sports Science & Analytics (CESSA) brings the rigor of scientific approach to sports. It integrates expertise from engineering, data science, and physiology for a holistic understanding of athletic performance.

  • IIT Madras has experts in areas like biomechanics, exercise physiology, and motor control, offering valuable guidance for sports science research.

  • Outlook Magazine serves as a bridge to communicate sports startup advancements to a broader audience with a significant digital readership of over 50Mn.

The conclave will feature expert panels comprising leaders from the industry, entrepreneurs and government officials who will deliberate on strategies to strengthen India’s sports infrastructure and bolster support for athletes and sports organizations. Additionally, it will highlight state of the art technologies and solutions developed by emerging sports tech start-ups offering them an opportunity to exhibit their groundbreaking innovations.

The partnership between Outlook Group and IIT Madras highlights a commitment, towards promoting homegrown technological solutions and fostering entrepreneurial spirit within the realm of sports technology. This collaboration not only showcases the promise of Indian sports technology startups but also underscores the significance of working together to enhance India’s prowess, in sports technology innovation.

