World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers 2 Bangkok Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Indian Pugilists

As the Paris Olympic Games 2024 draw closer, the last chance to secure an Olympic berth in boxing arrive, and the Indian team is ready with a contingent of 10 boxers to fight for Paris berth in the World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers 2 in Bangkok, Thailand, from 24 May to 2 June 2024. (More Boxing News)
In this final bid to secure Olympic berths, the Indian team includes a lineup of 10 boxers, comprising seven men and three women. Among them is Tokyo Olympian, Amit Panghal in the men’s 51kg category.
Around 579 boxers from 133 countries participating in the Qualifier 2 with a total of 51 Olympic quotas up for grabs.
In the qualifer, each country can win a maximum of one boxing quota per weight category for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
So far, India secured four Olympic quotas at the Asian Games through Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women's 75kg), two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (women's 50kg), Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg) and Parveen Hooda (women’s 57kg).
But, India lost one quota after Parveen Hooda was suspended by the International Testing Agency (ITA) for Whereabouts Failures for whereabouts failures last week.
Reigning National champion Sachin Siwach will start India’s quest for maximum Paris Olympic berths when he takes on New Zealand’s Alex Mukuka in the men’s 57kg weight category on Friday.
Indians To Lookout For
Men: Amit Panghal (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Abhimanyu Loura (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg)
Women: Jasmine Lamboria (57kg), Ankushita Boro (60kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (66kg)
First Round Bouts for Indians
Men
51kg: Amit (bye)
57kg: Sachin vs Mukuka Alex (NZL)
63.5 kg: Abhinash Jamwal vs Andriejus Lavrenovas (LTU)
71kg: Nishant Dev vs Amando Bighafa (GBS)
80 kg: Abhimanyu Loura vs Kristiyan Nikolov (BUL)
92 kg: Sanjeet (bye)
+92kg: Narender (bye)
Women
57kg: Jaismine (bye)
60kg: Anushkita Boro vs Namuun Monkhar (MON)
66kg: Arundhati Choudhary (bye)
Live Streaming Details
When and where to watch World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers 2?
Only the final four days of the 2nd World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament 2024, from May 30 to June 2, will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of Olympics. Click HERE to get to the streaming. The streaming will start at 11:30am IST.