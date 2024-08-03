Other Sports

Women's 100m, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final And Final

Here is all you need to know about women's 100m semi-final and final live streaming, timing and other details

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Womens 100m, X Photo
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in action. Photo: X/WorldAthletics
The women's 100m athletics semi-final and final will be held on August 3 and 4 2024. This is the twenty-third time that a women's 100m race is being contested at the Olympics. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

USA's Sha'Carri Richardson finished fourth in the Round 1 with Ivory Coast's Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith taking the numero uno spot, clocking 10.87.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished second with a time of 10.92.

The semi-finals are scheduled to be held on August 3 and will be followed by the final at the iconic Stade de France - Track.

Live Streaming Of Women's 100m race at the Paris Olympics 2024:

When is the Women's 100m semi-final at the Paris Olympics 2024?

The women's 100m semi-final will be held on August 3, 11:20 PM (IST) at the Stade de France - Track

When is the Women's 100m final at the Paris Olympics 2024?

The women's 100m final will be held on August 4, 12:50 AM (IST) at the Stade de France - Track.

Where to watch Women's 100m at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network. The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

