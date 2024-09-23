WNBA: Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark Unanimously Picked As Rookie Of Year

Caitlin Clark lived up to the lofty expectations as one of the most highly touted rookies in WNBA history, and has been rewarded. (More Basketball News)
The WNBA announced Sunday that the Indiana Fever star was unanimously chosen as the league's Rookie of the Year.
After a phenomenal collegiate career, Clark was the first pick of this year's draft and made an immediate impact on the court and also by helping the WNBA gain popularity worldwide.
She broke the league's single-season assist mark with 337 - including a WNBA-record 19 in one game - and scored the most points ever by a rookie with an average of 19.2 per game.
Clark, who finished fourth in MVP voting and was named to the AP All-WNBA first team, also helped lead the Fever to their first play-off berth since 2016.
She is joined on the all-rookie team by Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso of the Chicago Sky, New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich and Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson.