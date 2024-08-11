Who Is Torri Huske: Meet The Most Decorated Female Olympian At Paris Summer Games 2024

With three gold medals and two silvers, USA's Torri Huske emerged as the most decorated female Olympian at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. She set new world records and gained many new fans with her outstanding performances in Paris. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The 21-year-old Huske bagged three gold medals in the 4x100m mixed Medley Relay, women’s 4x100m Medley Relay and women's 100m Butterfly. She also set new world records in the first two events.
She also secured a couple of silver medals in two events - women's 100m Freestyle and women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay.
Huske's journey to stardom began in the women's 100m butterfly event, where she dethroned world-record holder Gretchen Walsh in a thrilling finish. Despite Walsh's strong start, Huske chased her down, touching the wall in 55.59 seconds, just ahead of her teammate's time of 55.63.
But Huske wasn't done yet. She went on to win an unexpected silver in the 100m freestyle, posting a personal best time of 52.29 seconds, finishing behind Sarah Sjostrom's winning time of 52.16 seconds.
As part of the US team, Huske also won silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay, setting an American record time of 3:30.20, and gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay, setting a world record time of 3:37.43.
But the cherry on top came in the final swimming event of the Games, where Huske anchored the women's 4x100m medley relay to a world record gold medal finish, alongside Regan Smith, Lilly King, and Walsh, with a final time of 3:49.63 seconds.
The French swimmer, Leon Marchand is the most decorated male Olympian of the Paris Olympics 2024 with five medals including four golds and one silver. He became the first male swimmer after Michael Phelps to win four individual gold medals in a single edition.
During the last edition of the Olympics in Tokyo, American swimmer Caeleb Dressel earned five gold medals, making him the most decorated male Olympian. Meanwhile, Australian swimmer Emma McKeon made history by winning seven medals, earning her the title of the most decorated female Olympian in Tokyo.