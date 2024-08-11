Other Sports

Who Is Torri Huske: Meet The Most Decorated Female Olympian At Paris Summer Games 2024

The French swimmer, Leon Marchand is the most decorated male Olympian of the Paris Olympics 2024 with five medals including four golds and one silver

United States Torri Huske celebrates winning the last lap. AP Photo
United States' Torri Huske celebrates winning the last lap in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
info_icon

With three gold medals and two silvers, USA's Torri Huske emerged as the most decorated female Olympian at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. She set new world records and gained many new fans with her outstanding performances in Paris. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The 21-year-old Huske bagged three gold medals in the 4x100m mixed Medley Relay, women’s 4x100m Medley Relay and women's 100m Butterfly. She also set new world records in the first two events.

She also secured a couple of silver medals in two events - women's 100m Freestyle and women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay.

Huske's journey to stardom began in the women's 100m butterfly event, where she dethroned world-record holder Gretchen Walsh in a thrilling finish. Despite Walsh's strong start, Huske chased her down, touching the wall in 55.59 seconds, just ahead of her teammate's time of 55.63.

But Huske wasn't done yet. She went on to win an unexpected silver in the 100m freestyle, posting a personal best time of 52.29 seconds, finishing behind Sarah Sjostrom's winning time of 52.16 seconds.

As part of the US team, Huske also won silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay, setting an American record time of 3:30.20, and gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay, setting a world record time of 3:37.43.

But the cherry on top came in the final swimming event of the Games, where Huske anchored the women's 4x100m medley relay to a world record gold medal finish, alongside Regan Smith, Lilly King, and Walsh, with a final time of 3:49.63 seconds.

Leon Marchand of France reacts after receiving his gold medal for the men's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. - AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Who Is Leon Marchand: Meet The Most Decorated Male Olympian At Paris Summer Games 2024

BY Jagdish Yadav

The French swimmer, Leon Marchand is the most decorated male Olympian of the Paris Olympics 2024 with five medals including four golds and one silver. He became the first male swimmer after Michael Phelps to win four individual gold medals in a single edition.

During the last edition of the Olympics in Tokyo, American swimmer Caeleb Dressel earned five gold medals, making him the most decorated male Olympian. Meanwhile, Australian swimmer Emma McKeon made history by winning seven medals, earning her the title of the most decorated female Olympian in Tokyo.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Rai Benjamin, The Paris Olympics Gold Medallist And What Is His Cricket Connection
  2. WI Vs RSA 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score: South Africa In Hurry To Post Big Target
  3. Ricky Ponting Says Return Of Cricket At Olympics In 2028 'Will Open Game To New Audience'
  4. India Women's 'A' Team Loses Third T20I Against Australia 'A' For 0-3 Series Sweep
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa To 'Throw Caution To The Wind' On Final Day Against West Indies
Football News
  1. Manolo Marquez Says Indian Football Team Head Coach Should Be An Indian In Future
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea's Reece James Suffers Hamstring Injury Ahead Of New Season
  3. English Premier League: Harry Kane Backs Dominic Solanke To Succeed At Spurs
  4. Serie A: Napoli Club Director Giovanni Manna Confirms Victor Osimhen's Desire To Leave
  5. Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  2. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  3. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Modi Afraid Of JPC': Rahul Gandhi Condemns SEBI For Compromising Integrity; Attacks Centre, Adani
  2. Abdullah Questions Infiltration Of Terrorists Into J&K Through Highly Militarised Borders
  3. West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Led Govt To Award Top Cop Probing Molestation Allegations Against Guv
  4. Tripura: Teacher Dies After Being Lynched For Allegedly Molestating Minor
  5. Day In Pics: August 11, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. BTS Rapper Suga Faces Criminal Investigation and Potential Jail Time For Drunk Driving Incident: Report
  2. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer Review: Mufasa And Taka Emerge As Unlikely Brothers Before They Become Each Other's Nemesis
  3. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  4. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  2. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  3. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  4. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
  5. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
World News
  1. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  2. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  3. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  4. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
  5. Man Prompts Evacuation After Climbing Eiffel Tower Hours Before Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13