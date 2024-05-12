Other Sports

Wells Fargo Championship Golf: Sahith Theegala Tied-7th; Xander Schauffele In Lead

Xander Schauffele File Photo: Lynne Sladky/AP
Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala made a superb recovery to force his way into the Top 10 at the Wells Fargo Championship, the PGA TOUR's USD 20 million Signature event. (More Sports News)

Theegala, who carded 73 in the opening round, shot 6-under 65 on day two to rise to T-7 from T-49. He is 4-under after two days.

On the second day, he had an eagle on Par-5 15th hole, his sixth hole of the day, and five birdies against one bogey on the 18th, which was his ninth hole as he started from the tenth.

Akshay Bhatia, whose 74 had him at T-60, also rose to T-44 with a second round of 1-under 70 at the Par-71 Quail Hollow Club.

Korean star Sungjae Im fought hard to stay in the title mix with a second straight 3-under 68 as overnight leader Xander Schauffele maintained a firm grip on the event.

Schauffele, seeking an eighth PGA TOUR title, leads by four strokes over world No. 2 Rory McIlroy and Jason Day following a near-faultless 67 for 11-under.

McIlroy, a three-time winner of the event, and Day, victorious in 2018, shot 68 and 67 respectively for tied second place on 7-under.

The 36-year-old Im produced a superb fightback after dropping two shots in his opening three holes at Quail Hollow Club as he traded six birdies against three bogeys for 6-under 136, leaving him in tied fourth place and five back of 36-hole leader Schauffele.

Byeong Hun An, who is eighth on the FedExCup standings, posted a 68 for T7 as he continued his pursuit of a maiden PGA TOUR victory, although he will need to go low over the weekend to reel in the in-form leader.

After struggling to an opening 73, Tom Kim, a three-time TOUR winner, bounced back with a 69 to climb to T33.

The tenacious Schauffele, ranked fourth in the world, could have enjoyed a larger lead at the top of the leaderboard if he had not closed with a bogey at the par-4 18th hole.

