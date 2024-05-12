Other Sports

Founders Cup: Aditi Ashok Makes The Cut Comfortably

The 2023 LPGA Tour rookie Rose Zhang was atop the leaderboard after a second-round 68, putting her at 13-under over 36 holes of play. She shot 63 on the opening day

X/@aditigolf
Aditi Ashok Photo: X/@aditigolf
info_icon

India's Aditi Ashok shot a bogey-free round to make the cut comfortably after a tough first round at the Cognizant Founders Cup. (More Sports News)

Aditi, who had a superb 2023, is still searching for her first LPGA win after seven years on the world's biggest pro golf tour for women.

Aditi shot 3-over 75 on the opening day with two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

Aditi Ashok will be representing India at Paris Olympics 2024. - Aditi Ashok/X
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar Gear Up To Represent India In Golf At 2024 Paris Olympics

BY PTI

However, she recovered superbly on the second with three birdies and no bogeys for a 69, and at even par for two rounds, she was tied 48th and well inside the cut line. The cut fell at 1-over.

The 2023 LPGA Tour rookie Rose Zhang was atop the leaderboard after a second-round 68, putting her at 13-under over 36 holes of play. She shot 63 on the opening day.

Zhang was joined by Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom, who fired off a 66 to follow up her opening round 65.

Zhang, with nine birdies and no bogeys on the opening day, had five birdies and a bogey on the second.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IAF Airlifts Injured US Woman Trekker From Himachal village
  2. 'I Missed Delhi People': Arvind Kejriwal Promises INDIA Bloc Will Change Fate Of Country In First Roadshow After Bail
  3. 3 Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
  4. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  5. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
Entertainment News
  1. From 'The Good Bad Mother' To 'Hi Bye, Mama': 5 K-Dramas On Netflix To Binge-Watch This Mother's Day
  2. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  3. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
  4. BTS Leader RM's New Song Tops iTunes Charts In 82 Countries
  5. Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Clean, Moisturised Skin; Drops Sun-Kissed Photos
Sports News
  1. Founders Cup: Aditi Ashok Makes The Cut Comfortably
  2. Granada 0-4 Real Madrid: Diaz Stars In Crushing Victory For La Liga Champions
  3. Sports News Highlights: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open; KKR Qualify For Playoffs In IPL 2024
  4. Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea: Reds Made To Wait For Safety After Late Collapse
  5. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Mumbai Indians By 18 Runs, Qualify For Playoffs - As It Happened
World News
  1. Israel Orders New Evacuations In Gaza's Last Refuge Of Rafah As It Expands Military Offensive
  2. Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir’s Capital Witnesses Clashes Amidst Total Strike Against Police Crackdown
  3. Russia Says It Captured 5 Villages In Northeast Ukraine As Over 1,700 Civilians Flee
  4. Forgot Mother’s Day? Here’s A Complete Guide For Your Last Minute Preps And Gift Ideas!
  5. Afghanistan Flash Floods: More Than 300 Killed, Over 1000 Houses Destroyed
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail