Vinesh Phogat Retires: 'You Didn't Lose But Yet You've Been Defeated', Says Bajrang Punia

Dronacharya Awardee coach Mahavir Phogat said she might have taken the decision in the heat of the moment and people close to the wrestler would encourage her to aim for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16. AP Photo via PTI
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris. AP Photo via PTI/Eugene Hoshiko
India woke up to another shock on Thursday after a heartbroken Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling, prompting an outpouring of support from the sporting community. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout in the Olympics on Wednesday, announced her decision to retire on social media, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue anymore.

India’s Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winner Bajrang Punia led the tributes for Vinesh, saying she did not lose yet she has been defeated.

"Vinesh, you did not lose but yet you have been defeated. For us, you will always be a winner and along with being India’s daughter you are India’s pride as well,” he said in a post in Hindi.

Sakshi Malik, the first Indian female wrestler to win an Olympics medal — a bronze at 2016 Rio de Janeiro — said all that has transpired with Vinesh is a "defeat of every daughter of our country".

“Vinesh you were not the one who lost. It's the defeat of every daughter of our country for whom you fought,” Sakshi wrote on 'X'.

India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman during their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semifinal match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Vinesh Phogat Knocks Court Of Arbitration For Sports Doors Asking For Silver; Verdict Today

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"This is a defeat for entire country. The country is with you. As an athlete I salute your struggle and passion," she said.

Dronacharya Awardee coach Mahavir Phogat said she might have taken the decision in the heat of the moment and people close to the wrestler would encourage her to aim for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"It is true, people lose heart. When she will come, we (I, Bajrang, Gita) will all sit and talk. We will take a decision and convey it. In the heat of the moment, people take such decisions but after some time, we will decide on it,” Mahavir told PTI Videos.

"We will encourage her to play 2028 Olympics. I thank (the) Haryana govt for announcing the reward. As long as I am active, I will be helping the athletes," he said.

Former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore called the turn of events as "sad and heart breaking" and expressed solidarity with the ace wrestler.

Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat after the latter was hospitalised following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics as she was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final match, in Paris, France. - PTI Photo
Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Announces Retirement Day After Disqualification

BY Jagdish Yadav

"A sportsman life has years of struggle, ups and downs, then that important day comes to show the skills and win the game, then if this kind of mistake happens, then it is sad and heart breaking," said former shooter Rathore, who had won a silver medal in Athens Olympics in 2004.

"But I want to say to Vinesh (Phogat) that she is young and should face this challenge and move ahead with a lot of positivity. She should face it. We are all with her, a champion is the who stands after falling."

Geeta Phogat, the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, said it was "very sad" to see the way Vinesh retired from the sport.

"Sister Vinesh, we will always be we will always be indebted to you for what you have done for the country. Your passion and struggle will be remembered for centuries,” she wrote on 'X'.

"You are a role model for all girls. You saying goodbye to wrestling like this is very sad for the whole family and the whole country."

