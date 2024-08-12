Other Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: World No. 22 Sreeja Akula Ruled Out Due To Stress Fracture

The two-time national champion Akula was slated to play for Jaipur Patriots but in a statement released on Monday, the 26-year-old informed that she will need a resting period of six weeks

Sreeja Akula plays against Romanias Elizabeta Samara. AP Photo
India's Sreeja Akula plays against Romania's Elizabeta Samara during a women's teams round of 16 table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
info_icon

Indian table tennis star Sreeja Akula has been ruled out of the upcoming season of Ultimate Table Tennis due to a stress fracture. (More Sports News)

Akula, who along with world No. 25 Manika Batra created history by becoming the first Indian player to make the round of 16 in individual events at the Paris Olympics, is currently the highest-ranked player in the country at the 22nd position.

The two-time national champion Akula was slated to play for Jaipur Patriots but in a statement released on Monday, the 26-year-old informed that she will need a resting period of six weeks.

India's Manika Batra plays against France's Prithika Pavade during a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. - (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, TT Wrap: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula Fall To Tough Rivals, End Campaign

BY PTI

"I am sorry to share that I have been diagnosed with a stress fracture and on my doctor's advice, I will need to rest for six weeks, which unfortunately means (that) I will not be able to participate in the UTT," she said.

The upcoming edition of the UTT will be held in Chennai from August 22 to September 7.

