Other Sports

U-23 Wrestling World C'ships 2024: Chirag Chikkara Clinches Gold As India Shine With Nine Medals

The Indian wrestler defeated Kyrgyzstan's Abdymalik Karachov 4-3 to clinch a Gold medal

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Chirag-Chikkara-Wrestling-India-Gold-X-Photo
Indian wrestler Chirag Chikkara. Photo: X
info_icon

Chirag Chikkara became the third Indian to be crowned Under-23 World Champion as India capped a rich haul of nine medals at the age group tournament. (More Sports News)

Chikkara, competing in the men’s freestyle 57kg category, eked out a narrow 4-3 in the closing seconds of the final to beat Abdymalik Karachov of Kyrgyzstan.

He is the second Indian man, after Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat, to win gold at the U23 Championships.

Sehrawat had achieved the feat in the same category in the 2022 edition of the meet while Reetika Hooda had become the first Indian woman to bag a gold at the tournament when she won in the 76kg category last year.

null - null
Hockey, Badminton, And Wrestling Cut From 2026 CWG: Impact On India

BY Syed Ayan Mojib

Ravi Kumar Dahiya had also won a silver in the U23 World Championships in 2018.

Chikkara reached the final after a series of dominant performances, defeating Gaukoto Ozawa 6-1 in the pre-quarterfinals, Iunus Iavbatirov 12-2 in the last eight stage and Allan Oralbek 8-0 in the semifinals.

India’s medal haul includes one gold, one silver and seven bronze, placing the nation fourth in the team standings with 82 points, trailing Iran (158), Japan (102) and Azerbaijan (100).

Vicky defeated former U20 World Championships silver medalist and European junior champion Ivan Prymachenko of Ukraine with a convincing 7-2 margin to win bronze in the men’s 97kg freestyle event, the highest weight category at which India has medalled at this tournament.

Having narrowly missed a final berth the other day, Sujeet Kalkal bounced back from being 0-4 down to beat Mustafo Akhmedov of Tajikistan 13-4 and won bronze in men’s 70kg freestyle. Abhishek Dhaka had earlier won a bronze.

The Indian women’s wrestling team also excelled, bringing home one silver and three bronze medals: Anjli claimed silver in the 59kg category, while Neha Sharma (57kg), Shiksha (65kg), and Monika (68kg) each secured bronze.

Additionally, Vishvajit More earned a bronze in the men’s 55kg Greco-Roman category, rounding off India’s impressive tally at the championships.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match On TV And Online
  2. Uganda Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch UGA Vs BHR Cricket Match On TV And Online
  3. England Tour Of West Indies 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, H2H - All You Need To Know
  4. Ranji Trophy Group C, Round 3 Day 3: Rinku And Nitish Lead UP To Strong Position Against Punjab
  5. Ranji Trophy Group B, Round 3 Day 3: Yash Rathod And Dhruv Shorey Drive Vidarbha's Charge Against Uttarakhand
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  2. India 1-1 Nepal, SAFF Women's Championship: AIFF To Write To Federation Regarding NEP-W Holding Up Match
  3. Serie A: Milan Rhythm Disrupted By Bologna Postponement, Says Fonseca
  4. Premier League Matchday 9: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers?
  5. What Made Erik Ten Hag's Position Untenable? Here's What Club Legend Gary Neville Said
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  2. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Media Bodies Condemn FIR Against Gujarat Journalist Mahesh Langa
  2. Justice Puttaswamy Lead Petitioner In ‘Right To Privacy Case’ Dies At 98
  3. Himanta Sarma's 'Simple Mathematics' Comment On Muslim Population Ahead Of Jharkhand Polls
  4. J&K: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Back In Tihar, Order On Regular Bail Deferred Till Nov 13
  5. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
  2. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  3. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  4. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  5. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later